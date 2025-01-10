Using named pipes
Thank you, but actually I tried with:
-
- CreateNamedPipeW
- CreateNamedPipe
- CreateNamedPipeA
I'm afraid the function signature is wrong, but I've checked at Microsoft site and it seems OK.
- 2018.12.05
- windows-sdk-content
- docs.microsoft.com
Proper function call should be CreateNamedPipeW. Check that sizes of all arguments match with sizeof() operator.
(ps Ignore the link to order_calc_margin, it's auto-generated whenever you type 'check'.)
Trying with CreateNamedPipeW() and changing sizeof to other types, I still got the same error with this output:
Access violation at 0x00007FFADD6F6A1C read to 0x00007FF600000010 crash --> 00007FFADD6F6A1C 837A1000 cmp dword [rdx+0x10], 0x0 00007FFADD6F6A20 448D4102 lea r8d, [rcx+0x2] 00007FFADD6F6A24 488B4208 mov rax, [rdx+0x8] 00007FFADD6F6A28 410F45C8 cmovnz ecx, r8d 00007FFADD6F6A2C 488945B8 mov [rbp-0x48], rax 00007FFADD6F6A30 894DB0 mov [rbp-0x50], ecx 00007FFADD6F6A33 4885C0 test rax, rax 00: 0x00007FFADD6F6A1C 01: 0x000001F49977A3C4 02: 0x000001F49BFCFB80 03: 0x000001F49BECE1A8 04: 0x000001F499779B70 05: 0x0000000000000206
This is the signature that works:
int CreateNamedPipeW(string pipeName,ulong openMode,ulong pipeMode,int maxInstances,int outBufferSize,int inBufferSize,int defaultTimeOut,int security);
It is working and creating the named pipe.
Now I got kernel32::GetLastError() = 536 when calling WriteFile() from .\MQL5\Include\WinAPI\fileapi.mqh. Any ideas?
ERROR_PIPE_LISTENING (https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/win32/debug/system-error-codes--500-999-)
536 (0x218)
Waiting for a process to open the other end of the pipe.
Let's try to fix it.
- 2019.07.18
- Karl-Bridge-Microsoft
- docs.microsoft.com
Hi all, I've working on this code and I still can't get it working.
Here's the library code:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| cnamedpipes_simple.mqh | //| Copyright 2010, Investeo.pl | //| http:/Investeo.pl | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2010, Investeo.pl" #property link "http:/Investeo.pl" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include <WinAPI\fileapi.mqh> #include <WinAPI\errhandlingapi.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define PIPE_TYPE_RW_BYTE 0 #define PIPE_TYPE_READ_MESSAGE 2 #define PIPE_TYPE_WRITE_MESSAGE 4 #define PIPE_WAIT 0 #define PIPE_NOWAIT 1 #define ERROR_PIPE_CONNECTED 535 #define ERROR_BROKEN_PIPE 109 #define INVALID_HANDLE_VALUE -1 #define GENERIC_READ 0x80000000 #define GENERIC_WRITE 0x40000000 #define PIPE_ACCESS_OUTBOUND 0x00000002 #define PIPE_ACCESS_INBOUND 0x00000001 #define PIPE_ACCESS_DUPLEX 0x00000003 #define OPEN_EXISTING 3 #define PIPE_UNLIMITED_INSTANCES 255 #define PIPE_BUFFER_SIZE 4096 #define STR_SIZE 255 #define PIPE_PREFIX "\\\\.\\pipe\\ThePipe_" #import "kernel32.dll" int CreateNamedPipeW(string pipeName,ulong openMode,ulong pipeMode,int maxInstances,int outBufferSize,int inBufferSize,int defaultTimeOut,int security); bool ConnectNamedPipe(HANDLE pipeHandle,int overlapped); int CloseHandle(HANDLE fileHandle); int WaitNamedPipeW(string lpNamedPipeName,int nTimeOut); #import //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CNamedPipe { private: HANDLE hPipe; public: CNamedPipe(); ~CNamedPipe(); bool Create(const int iId); bool Connect(); int Close(); uint WriteANSI(const string message); string ReadANSI(); bool Open(const int iId); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CNamedPipe constructor //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CNamedPipe::CNamedPipe(void) : hPipe(INVALID_HANDLE_VALUE) { } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CNamedPipe destructor //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CNamedPipe::~CNamedPipe(void) { if(hPipe!=INVALID_HANDLE_VALUE) { CloseHandle(hPipe); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ /// Create() : try to create a new instance of Named Pipe /// \param account - source terminal account number /// \return true - if created, false otherwise //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CNamedPipe::Create(const int iId) { const string fullPipeName=PIPE_PREFIX+IntegerToString(iId); hPipe=CreateNamedPipeW(fullPipeName, (GENERIC_READ|GENERIC_WRITE|PIPE_ACCESS_DUPLEX), PIPE_TYPE_RW_BYTE, PIPE_UNLIMITED_INSTANCES, PIPE_BUFFER_SIZE*sizeof(ushort), PIPE_BUFFER_SIZE*sizeof(ushort), NULL, NULL); return (hPipe==INVALID_HANDLE_VALUE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ /// Connect() : wait for a client to connect to a pipe /// \return true - if connected, false otherwise. //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CNamedPipe::Connect(void) { if(ConnectNamedPipe(hPipe,NULL)==false) return(kernel32::GetLastError()==ERROR_PIPE_CONNECTED); else return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ /// Close() : close pipe handle /// \return 0 if successfull, non-zero otherwise //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CNamedPipe::Close(void) { return CloseHandle(hPipe); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ /// WriteANSI() : write ANSI string to a pipe | /// \param message - string to send | /// \return number of bytes written to a pipe | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ uint CNamedPipe::WriteANSI(const string message) { ushort buffer[]; uint number_of_bytes_to_write=0; uint number_of_bytes_written=0; number_of_bytes_to_write = StringToShortArray(message, buffer); WriteFile(hPipe,buffer,number_of_bytes_to_write,number_of_bytes_written,NULL); Print("Writing error: "+IntegerToString(kernel32::GetLastError())); return number_of_bytes_written; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ /// ReadANSI(): read ANSI string from a pipe /// \return unicode string (MQL5 string) //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CNamedPipe::ReadANSI() { ushort buffer[]; uint number_of_bytes_to_read=2; uint number_of_bytes_read; string ret; ReadFile(hPipe,buffer,number_of_bytes_to_read,number_of_bytes_read,NULL); if(number_of_bytes_read!=0) { ret=ShortArrayToString(buffer); } return ret; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ /// Open() : try to open previously created pipe /// \param account - source terminal account number /// \return true - if successfull, false otherwise //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CNamedPipe::Open(const int iId) { const string fullPipeName=PIPE_PREFIX+IntegerToString(iId); if(hPipe==INVALID_HANDLE_VALUE) { if(WaitNamedPipeW(fullPipeName,5000)==0) { Print("Pipe "+fullPipeName+" busy."); return false; } hPipe=CreateFileW(fullPipeName,(GENERIC_READ|GENERIC_WRITE),NULL,NULL,OPEN_EXISTING,NULL,NULL); if(hPipe==INVALID_HANDLE_VALUE) { Print("Pipe open failed"); return false; } } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here's the server code:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| NamedPipesServer.mq5 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property service //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "cnamedpipes_simple.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Service program start function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart() { CNamedPipe pipe; if(pipe.Create(1)) { if(pipe.Connect()) { const uint ui=pipe.WriteANSI("a"); Print("Wrote "+IntegerToString(ui)+" bytes"); } Print("10 seconds to close the pipe"); Sleep(10000); pipe.Close(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here's the client code:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| NamedPipesClient.mq5 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property service //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "cnamedpipes_simple.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Service program start function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart() { CNamedPipe pipe; while(!pipe.Open(1)) { Print("Pipe not created, retrying in 5 seconds..."); Sleep(5000); } Print("Reading pipe in 5 seconds..."); Sleep(5000); Print("Read: "+pipe.ReadANSI()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
When I have the server running and start the client, I see 2 pipes created (1 using Create() from server and another using Open() from client). The thing is that the server detects the client is connected, and the client reads an empty pipe (I believe the one it created, even using OPEN_EXISTING):
Please let me know if someone can help me here.
Thank you.
I have a very similar error...This Access Violation is very crazy...
I dont know if in my case as I am using this with my personal applicative made in Visual Studio so I dont know if maybe the Common Folder rules influences...
I create in the mt5 a server and connect with my app. In mt4 I use it for years...But in mt5 I never made it work...
For me this code works fine until "Conneted Pipe"
string PipeName = "\\\\.\\pipe\\teste"; int PipeMode = PIPE_TYPE_BYTE | PIPE_READMODE_BYTE | PIPE_WAIT; hPipe = CreateNamedPipeW(PipeName, PIPE_ACCESS_DUPLEX, PipeMode, PIPE_UNLIMITED_INSTANCES, 255, 255, 1000, NULL); BufferSize = PIPE_BUFFER_SIZE; if (hPipe == INVALID_HANDLE_VALUE) { err = GetLastError(); //Print("error(", err1, "): ", ErrorDescription(err1)); Print("CreateNamedPipe failed"); } else { Print("Named Pipe was created"); } while (true) { Print("standy by"); bool fConnected = ConnectNamedPipe(hPipe, NULL) != 0; Print("Conected PipeServer"); if (fConnected) {
My problen is that now I need to use this code ReadFile(hPipe,bytesToRead,sizeof(int),bytesRead,0); and here the Access Violation happens.
If hope it help you
Hi,
I'm trying to use this article https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/115 to create a named pipe, but it is not working. Actually the problem happens when I try to create it. Here's the simplified code:
cnamedpipes_simple.mqh:
NamedPipesServer.mq5:
Here is the problem when I try to create it:
Any help is appreciated.
Thank you.