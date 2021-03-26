HELP needed : SymbolinfoTick and StrategyTester - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I have a similar problem.
Ticks are back due to the 2845 upgrade on Win10 but I still have the same issue
Need to test with another broker, but you did the test yoursel with Peperstone and do not have the issue...
Regards,
och
I managed to have expected results with another broker : ActivTrades.
But each time I try the same code on Pepperstone, it failed I have discrepancies between Strategy Tester and Live mode.
Regards,
och