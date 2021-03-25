Problem - change password - please help
i can't login with my google account because mt4 pc terminal not have google login options
Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.05 21:49If you forgot your password, or you registered using google or facebook so use the following link to get new password for example:
https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
I do not have this problem with it.
With new browser or with old browser (K-Meleon for example) - not a problem at all.
Windows 10 64 bit.
Did you try the other browser?
It may be related to your status: you are validated seller ..
if it is bug so they will fix it.
You can write to the service desk (with short explanation _ screenshots + link to this thread) informing them about it.
where i can do that ? i dont find any place i can contact with support
If not - use "Contact and Request" link on the bottom of this page (select any category when writing to them - because you are just informing about possible bug for them to check).
You are validated seller so you should have the service desk link on the left side of your profile.
i will try but i dont think it will help. thank u for u time
If it is not your local bug but geneal bug so it will be fixed.
By the way, you can try to change the browsers or computers ...
