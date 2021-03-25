Problem - change password - please help

When i try to change password its say that i need to write phone number but this section is blocked and i cant do it

PROBLEM WITH PASSWORD - PLEASE HELP
 
Noooooo. I cant change my passwort becouse there is some bug on site. After i try to change it section with Phone number say that i dont have my phone number but i have. Always some problem with mql5
 

I do not have this problem with it.
With new browser or with old browser (K-Meleon for example) - not a problem at all.
Windows 10 64 bit.


Did you try the other browser?

It may be related to your status: you are validated seller ..

 
Now i can chose number but after i press SAVE all is disappears and have same information
 
You can write to the service desk (with short explanation _ screenshots + link to this thread) informing them about it.
if it is bug so they will fix it.
 
Site all the time i press SAVE just clean up phone number section and write me information that i need to write this number... OMG im soo angry. I can contact with no one here for help
 
where i can do that ? i dont find any place i can contact with support

 
You are validated seller so you should have the service desk link on the left side of your profile.
If not - use "Contact and Request" link on the bottom of this page (select any category when writing to them - because you are just informing about possible bug for them to check).
 
i will try but i dont think it will help. thank u for u time

 
If it is not your local bug but geneal bug so it will be fixed.

By the way, you can try to change the browsers or computers ...

