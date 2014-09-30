help order

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Hey guys,

probably I am asking for a lot, but can anyone plase write me a program that makes an order, that i can control through the time (for example order for 6.00 p.m.) 

 
underthesun22:

Hey guys,

probably I am asking for a lot, but can anyone plase write me a program that makes an order, that i can control through the time (for example order for 6.00 p.m.) 

hi

 a timer can do that  

 
underthesun22:

Hey guys,

probably I am asking for a lot, but can anyone plase write me a program that makes an order, that i can control through the time (for example order for 6.00 p.m.) 

 
Tnak You
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