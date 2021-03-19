Struggling with ATS indicator and turning Heikin ashi candles off
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I'm struggling with an indicator here. It seems like an indicator based on the ATS (Action Threshold System) one. I use it for placing stops and TPs. In truth I'm not sure fully of the logic behind it (probably mostly based on support and resistance areas?).
I like the red, green, white levels that it prints, as well as the blue "no trade" zones. The problem I have is the option to turn Heiken Ashi off seems to be dysfunctional. Even when you turn the input to false, it seems to draw the candles funny, not printing the hi lo wicks properly.
Would someone be able to maybe remedy? Sadly I only have the ex4 file (attached) so know the chances are limited... Perhaps the experienced folks here could look at how the levels are printed and point me in the direction of another indicator that prints those same levels...
Many thanks
I've pasted an image below which shows the chart when I turn the HA option to false
<ex4 file deleted>