about backtest in MT4
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2018.08.31 13:08
I think - it is the trades which were closed based on the strategy tested stopped: all open trades were closed in the end of the testing.
So, I do not think it is the error with data.
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so its not the fault of the ea ? right ?
but why the tested close the trades with such drop? the last 3 trades burn the account
i didnt approve the demonstration level for the developer because of that ?
so its not the fault of the ea ? right ?
but why the tested close the trades with such drop? the last 3 trades burn the account
i didnt approve the demonstartion level for the developper because of that ?
The last trades when closing backtest burn the account because this EA keeps losing trades open till those trades eat the entire account, that shows this EA is complete useless.
The last trades when closing backtest burn the account because this EA keeps losing trades open till those trades eat the entire account, that shows this EA is complete useless.
ok but why over all the way no drop happened you can see that the equity in the graph never droped below the capital thats what bizzar if its like you are saying the account would be burned along te way not only at the end
ok but why over all the way no drop happened you can see that the equity in the graph never droped below the capital thats what bizzar if its like you are saying the account would be burned along te way not only at the end
No drop along the way because the EA did not close the big losing trades along the way.
ok but why over all the way no drop happened you can see that the equity in the graph never droped below the capital thats what bizzar if its like you are saying the account would be burned along te way not only at the end
There is such as floating drawdown on open trades.
And you see when the trades are closed in profit or in loss when backtesting.
But when the backtesting is stopped so all open trades are closed too (sometimes - with loss).
You should use (or you should create) the EA with less drawdown on open trades (otherwise you will get margin call soon or later for example).
It is related to the EA sorry.
so its not the fault of the ea ? right ?
but why the tested close the trades with such drop? the last 3 trades burn the account
i didnt approve the demonstration level for the developer because of that ?
This is a freelance project yes?
If the EA is executing according to your specifications, this is no reason to not approve the demonstration.
In freelance, the developer's job is to correctly code the EA to do as you requested. If your strategy results in losses, that is the fault of your strategy and not the developer's coding.
This is a freelance project yes?
If the EA is executing according to your specifications, this is no reason to not approve the demonstration.
In freelance, the developer's job is to correctly code the EA to do as you requested. If your strategy results in losses, that is the fault of your strategy and not the developer's coding.
yes and i will approve the manual strategy is great i use it since 4 years
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