What happened to array sizing?!? - page 2
You should check the return value of ArrayResize, if it is false, then check for error using GetLastError.
As the 0 result projects, the ArrayResize return value is -1.
5000x5000 is only 25.000.000, not 2.147.483.647.
Something very fishy happened to MT4.
Total chaotic array-handling, sudden crashes.
The above code gave 0. After restarting the MT4, it gave 25.000.000. How is it possible?!
I am sure MetaQuote$ changed something in array-handling, of course it is undocumented.
Is it a joke that one cannot define for example a 7000x5000 array?! How?!
Guys,
Can anyone confirm that in 1320 build it is impossible to define an array with 10.000x10.000 elements?
For the rest, read the manual as of what is the maximal size of arrays (and why is it so)
Well, I ran your code: global initialization failed.
Guys,
works fine at a global level
but not at a local level where there seems to be a limit of 65529 elements in total.
Thanks for the answer.
Is there any documentation about this 65529 limit? I think it is something new.
Can I ask you to try out Mladen's code above? Can you confirm the " global initialization failed" error?
No error - none whatsoever. Used the code from my example a few posts ago
all the best
Very strange. I ran it with 2 MT4 instances and got the global initialization error on both of them. Thanks
