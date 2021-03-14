MQL5: SimplePanel indicator problems with Checkgroup and Radiogroup - vertical scrool bar disappears, items not resizing properly on OnResize
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Hi MQL community,
I would like to request some help with a couple of problems which I stumbled upon when creating a custom indicator panel based on the stock SimplePanel indicator of MT5.
Perhaps, most of you will consider it minor, but it is annoying me for days and I can't figure out how to fix it.
Here is the problem itself:
1st problem: Vertical scroll bars disappear in the Checkgroup and in the Radiogroup when indicator is minimized and then restored by the built in button in the indicators upper right corner:
After minimizing and restoring vertical scroll bars are gone:
FWIW, the problem doesn't affect the Listview?!?
2nd problem: items are not resizing properly in their Radiogroup and Checkgroup windows:
example (a): when SimplePanel indicator is initially added on a very small chart window, the items texts are logically cut and fitted into their windows, but when the Chart is resized bigger or maximized, the items texts remain cut.
but when the chart is resized bigger by mouse or by maximize, the items texts remain cut:
Again, the problem doesn't appear to affect the Listview.
example (b): when SimplePanel indicator is initially added on a large enough chart window, so that the items texts are fully visible and fitted into their windows, when the Chart is resized smaller, the items texts do not refit into their windows but start overlapping like this:
Hope to get some help from the forum community to fix these issues. Ideally, the MQL5 team will fix the stock mqh files with the next update.