Calling the Kumo Cloud on the iIchimoku indicator function.
Work with an easier case: an iMA indicator with a horizontal offset:
Creating an iMA indicator handle, getting indicator values
Pic. 1. Get value on bar #0, #1, #2
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- 2020.03.05
- www.mql5.com
This thread discusses MQL5 code examples. There will be examples of how to get data from indicators, how to program advisors...
tchikwetu:
The challenge I am having is on which shifts I should use when calling Senkou Span A and B functions of the Kumo Cloud e.g. what will be the Senkou Span A and B shift values be at Rule 1 and 2?
I am developing an Ichimoku based EA with the following rules as per attached diagram
Buy Rules
- Rule 1: Chikou Span should be above Kumo Cloud
- Rule 2: Price close should be above Kumo Cloud
- Rule 3: Tenkan-Sen should be above Kijun_sen
- Rule 4: Future Kumo cloud should be bullish;
The challenge I am having is on which shifts I should use when calling Senkou Span A and B functions of the Kumo Cloud e.g. what will be the Senkou Span A and B shift values be at Rule 1 and 2?
Well I guess you could just take the latest buffer available from the senkou
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I am developing an Ichimoku based EA with the following rules as per attached diagram
Buy Rules
The challenge I am having is on which shifts I should use when calling Senkou Span A and B functions of the Kumo Cloud e.g. what will be the Senkou Span A and B shift values be at Rule 1 and 2?