Connect FXCM demo account to MT4 web platform
In case of WebTerminal -
- to open new demo account: File - Open a Demo Account
- to create login to already existing trading account (demo or real one): File - Login to Trade Account
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi
New here and would welcome some help. I am trying to Connect my FXCM demo account to MT4 web platform but it is not allowing me to do so, it just wants me to connect to the MT4/5 demo account. Can anyone lend a hand please?
Many thanks.