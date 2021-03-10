Connect FXCM demo account to MT4 web platform

Hi


New here and would welcome some help.  I am trying to Connect my FXCM demo account to MT4 web platform but it is not allowing me to do so, it just wants me to connect to the MT4/5 demo account.  Can anyone lend a hand please?


Many thanks.

 

In case of WebTerminal -

  • to open new demo account: File - Open a Demo Account
  • to create login to already existing trading account (demo or real one): File - Login to Trade Account

