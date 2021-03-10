vps doesent work

New comment
 

Hello all.

the EA's do not react when they run over VPS ....when they reach the TP value they do not trigger they also do not open a new trade. Over my computer it works

VPS is not working MQL VPS error message I am bringing my Local
Oliver Koin
192
Oliver Koin 2021.03.10 08:14 #3 EN
2021.03.10 08:11:46.017 Virtual Hosting: close command received
2021.03.10 08:11:46.017 main window close command received
2021.03.10 08:11:46.127 stop experts command
2021.03.10 08:11:46.127 main process shutdown
2021.03.10 08:11:46.127 main window destroy
2021.03.10 08:11:46.127 main window destroyed [1]
2021.03.10 08:11:46.127 main window close command processed
2021.03.10 08:11:46.127 MetaTrader 4 exit
2021.03.10 08:11:46.127 pumping stopped
2021.03.10 08:11:46.142 base dispatchers stopped
2021.03.10 08:11:46.142 base dispatchers deleted
2021.03.10 08:11:46.142 MetaTrader 4 build 1324 stopped
2021.03.10 08:11:56.314 terminal data initialized
2021.03.10 08:11:56.314 MetaTrader 4 build 1324 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
2021.03.10 08:11:56.314 Windows Server 2019 Standard x64, IE 0, RDP, 32 x AMD EPYC 7542 32-Core Processor , Memory: 103870 / 119998 Mb, Disk: 75 / 127 Gb, GMT+1
2021.03.10 08:11:56.314 Data Folder: C:\Hosting\instances\702B1F9D8F1C8B0B6F6CFA976D365F3B
2021.03.10 08:11:56.314 Started with configuration file 'C:\Hosting\Instances\702B1F9D8F1C8B0B6F6CFA976D365F3B\start.ini'.
2021.03.10 08:11:56.345 hosting socket initialized
2021.03.10 08:11:56.345 MetaTrader 4 init OK
2021.03.10 08:11:56.345 Connect: 159.8.17.229:5443

2021.03.10 08:11:56.595 '56817': login on Activtrades-1


can you please support me


I would be very happy about a feedback .

Best regards




 

You can check the synchronization message on the MQL5 VPS journal - if it sucessful about synchronization/migration so those errors may be related to your EA for example.
Read post about synchronization and which message to be checked in MQL5 VPS journal.

 
Sergey Golubev:

You can check the synchronization message on the MQL5 VPS journal - if it sucessful about synchronization/migration so those errors may be related to your EA for example.
Read post about synchronization and which message to be checked in MQL5 VPS journal.

Strange the Ea's have been running for more than 6 months. This problem I have only since yesterday.

Are the log files I sent ok ?

 
Oliver Koin:

Strange the Ea's have been running for more than 6 months. This problem I have only since yesterday.

Are the log files I sent ok ?

read my previous post about MQL5 VPS journal (about what to check after synchronization).
example:


I mean: if the chart(s) with the EA(s) were sucessfully synchronized (and you can see it from MQL5 VPS journal/logs - look at the image above) so everything should work. If does not work so it may be the following reasons:

  • EA is calling or trying to use dll (dll is prohibited on MQL5 VPS);
  • bug in EA code;
  • Metatrader in VPS (MQL5 VPS = Metatrader in cloud; yes, it is Metatrader) was updated to the next build, and this build is not compatible with the EA.

zxzx

You can try to change MQL5 VPS server to the other one (it helps sometimes):

 

Oliver Koin:

...

Oliver Koin 2021.03.10 08:14 #3 EN
2021.03.10 08:11:46.017 Virtual Hosting: close command received
2021.03.10 08:11:46.017 main window close command received
2021.03.10 08:11:46.127 stop experts command
2021.03.10 08:11:46.127 main process shutdown
2021.03.10 08:11:46.127 main window destroy
2021.03.10 08:11:46.127 main window destroyed [1]
2021.03.10 08:11:46.127 main window close command processed
2021.03.10 08:11:46.127 MetaTrader 4 exit
2021.03.10 08:11:46.127 pumping stopped
2021.03.10 08:11:46.142 base dispatchers stopped
2021.03.10 08:11:46.142 base dispatchers deleted
2021.03.10 08:11:46.142 MetaTrader 4 build 1324 stopped
2021.03.10 08:11:56.314 terminal data initialized
2021.03.10 08:11:56.314 MetaTrader 4 build 1324 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
2021.03.10 08:11:56.314 Windows Server 2019 Standard x64, IE 0, RDP, 32 x AMD EPYC 7542 32-Core Processor , Memory: 103870 / 119998 Mb, Disk: 75 / 127 Gb, GMT+1
2021.03.10 08:11:56.314 Data Folder: C:\Hosting\instances\702B1F9D8F1C8B0B6F6CFA976D365F3B
2021.03.10 08:11:56.314 Started with configuration file 'C:\Hosting\Instances\702B1F9D8F1C8B0B6F6CFA976D365F3B\start.ini'.
2021.03.10 08:11:56.345 hosting socket initialized
2021.03.10 08:11:56.345 MetaTrader 4 init OK
2021.03.10 08:11:56.345 Connect: 159.8.17.229:5443

2021.03.10 08:11:56.595 '56817': login on Activtrades-1

...

 By the way, I see from your log above that Metatrader was stoped and Metatrader was started once again in normal way. And everything was happened within 10 seconds .. I am not sure but it may be VPS was restarted

So, you can monitor the situation for the next few days for example.

 
Sergey Golubev:

 By the way, I see from your log above that Metatrader was stoped and Metatrader was started once again in normal way. And everything was happened within 10 seconds .. I am not sure but it may be VPS was restarted

So, you can monitor the situation for the next few days for example.

this is all very strange, everything went wonderfully the last 6 months. So you think it's because of the EA, because of the Dll files 

New comment