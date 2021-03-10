vps doesent work
You can check the synchronization message on the MQL5 VPS journal - if it sucessful about synchronization/migration so those errors may be related to your EA for example.
Read post #4 about synchronization and which message to be checked in MQL5 VPS journal.
Strange the Ea's have been running for more than 6 months. This problem I have only since yesterday.
Are the log files I sent ok ?
read my previous post about MQL5 VPS journal (about what to check after synchronization).
example:
I mean: if the chart(s) with the EA(s) were sucessfully synchronized (and you can see it from MQL5 VPS journal/logs - look at the image above) so everything should work. If does not work so it may be the following reasons:
- EA is calling or trying to use dll (dll is prohibited on MQL5 VPS);
- bug in EA code;
- Metatrader in VPS (MQL5 VPS = Metatrader in cloud; yes, it is Metatrader) was updated to the next build, and this build is not compatible with the EA.
You can try to change MQL5 VPS server to the other one (it helps sometimes):
Oliver Koin:
...
2021.03.10 08:11:56.595 '56817': login on Activtrades-1
By the way, I see from your log above that Metatrader was stoped and Metatrader was started once again in normal way. And everything was happened within 10 seconds .. I am not sure but it may be VPS was restarted
So, you can monitor the situation for the next few days for example.
this is all very strange, everything went wonderfully the last 6 months. So you think it's because of the EA, because of the Dll files
Hello all.
the EA's do not react when they run over VPS ....when they reach the TP value they do not trigger they also do not open a new trade. Over my computer it works
can you please support me
I would be very happy about a feedback .
Best regards