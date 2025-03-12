Error 131 on Seller Validation (MQL4)
Austin John Salvador:
No errors on back test, works well on live and demo accounts.
But whenever I attempt to upload it on the market, it does not pass the automatic validation.
Can someone please check my code
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/229850
OrderSend: Error code 131
- 2018.03.04
- www.mql5.com
I get this error on validation my product but it is running well on backtests...
I have the same issue.
How to fix?
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No errors on back test, works well on live and demo accounts.
But whenever I attempt to upload it on the market, it does not pass the automatic validation.
Can someone please check my code