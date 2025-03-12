Error 131 on Seller Validation (MQL4)

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No errors on back test, works well on live and demo accounts.

But whenever I attempt to upload it on the market, it does not pass the automatic validation.

Can someone please check my code


 
Austin John Salvador:

No errors on back test, works well on live and demo accounts.

But whenever I attempt to upload it on the market, it does not pass the automatic validation.

Can someone please check my code


https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/229850

OrderSend: Error code 131
OrderSend: Error code 131
  • 2018.03.04
  • www.mql5.com
I get this error on validation my product but it is running well on backtests...
 

I have the same issue.

How to fix?

 
Hong Ling Mu #:

I have the same issue.

How to fix?

follow the link above. And next time, read the thread before asking how to fix it. Especially when there are multiple solutions discussed in the links.

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