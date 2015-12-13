How to get the Elliot Wave EA working?

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I am trying to get the EA Elliot Wave working, but it doesn't go easily.

I found out that the main problem must be in the Rules Functions file, especially this sentence: 

 

 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| The WaveRules function                                           |

bool WaveRules(TWave *Wave)

  {

   Formula=Wave.Formula;

   bool Result=false;

 

 

 

How does this sentence must be written?  I get a lot of errors like: " comma is expected/ "T decleration without type/ single quote is needed 

Down below I show you the kind of errors in the RulesFunctions.mqh file at the moment.

 

 

Furthermore, the IndexVertex and ValueVertex arrays must be filled in correct   - (indexes of the tops and values of the tops of the wave).

But also with this I get errors like 'ValueVertex' struct or class type expected... 

 {

      IndexVertex[i]=Wave.IndexVertex[i];

      ValueVertex[i]=Wave.ValueVertex[i];

      FixedVertex[i]=-1;

     }

How must this sentence be written? Did I forget to place a comma in here?

 

 

When I recompile the "complete" Elliot Wave EA I get 0 errors, but 13 warnings as shown below.

 

 

I hope there's someone who has his Elliot Wave EA running and can help. I would be very pleased, because now it is all of a struggle.

Many thanks,

 

Eric 

 
lamme.vandriel:

I am trying to get the EA Elliot Wave working, but it doesn't go easily.

I found out that the main problem must be in the Rules Functions file, especially this sentence: 


How does this sentence must be written?  I get a lot of errors like: " comma is expected/ "T decleration without type/ single quote is needed 

Down below I show you the kind of errors in the RulesFunctions.mqh file at the moment.


Compile MQ5-files not MQH
 

Why Mql5 published indicators/ ea with won't work scripts?

 
Rudi Susanto:

Why Mql5 published indicators/ ea with won't work scripts?

What are you talking about ?
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