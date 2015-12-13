How to get the Elliot Wave EA working?
lamme.vandriel:Compile MQ5-files not MQH
I am trying to get the EA Elliot Wave working, but it doesn't go easily.
I found out that the main problem must be in the Rules Functions file, especially this sentence:
How does this sentence must be written? I get a lot of errors like: " comma is expected/ "T decleration without type/ single quote is needed
Down below I show you the kind of errors in the RulesFunctions.mqh file at the moment.
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I am trying to get the EA Elliot Wave working, but it doesn't go easily.
I found out that the main problem must be in the Rules Functions file, especially this sentence:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The WaveRules function |
bool WaveRules(TWave *Wave)
{
Formula=Wave.Formula;
bool Result=false;
How does this sentence must be written? I get a lot of errors like: " comma is expected/ "T decleration without type/ single quote is needed
Down below I show you the kind of errors in the RulesFunctions.mqh file at the moment.
Furthermore, the IndexVertex and ValueVertex arrays must be filled in correct - (indexes of the tops and values of the tops of the wave).
But also with this I get errors like 'ValueVertex' struct or class type expected...
{
IndexVertex[i]=Wave.IndexVertex[i];
ValueVertex[i]=Wave.ValueVertex[i];
FixedVertex[i]=-1;
}
How must this sentence be written? Did I forget to place a comma in here?
When I recompile the "complete" Elliot Wave EA I get 0 errors, but 13 warnings as shown below.
I hope there's someone who has his Elliot Wave EA running and can help. I would be very pleased, because now it is all of a struggle.
Many thanks,
Eric