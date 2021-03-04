I have purchased a bot however it is not showing.....

New comment
 

......to download on MT4 under the purchased tab


please advise


Best


M

 

Make sure that you filled Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password (your forum login is matts373; do not use email for login).
And read for more.

If it does not help so read the following procedure from the service desk:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases

Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17

Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).

In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:

  1. Close all your MetaTrader terminals
  2. Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
  3. Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
  4. Open MetaTrader terminal
  5. Try to install product again

I cant install the purchased EA in MT5 platform
I cant install the purchased EA in MT5 platform
  • 2020.05.21
  • www.mql5.com
I click install but nothing happened, i try it for atleast 30 times already and it always come up with this message i am sure my username and passw...
 

hello and thank you

I only have c: users: Administraor or Public as an options


I actally cant see the product in my purcased tab


i am logged in

Kind regards

M

 
matts373:

hello and thank you

I only have c: users: Administraor or Public as an options


I actally cant see the product in my purcased tab


i am logged in

Kind regards

M

No one knows how you logged in (you can see it only).
So, check everything on the post (there are screenshots about what to check).

As to procedure from the service desk so go to File - Open Data Folder and so on:

I think - I provided enought information to you to fix this issue by yourself.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases

Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17

Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).

In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:

  1. Close all your MetaTrader terminals
  2. Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
  3. Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
  4. Open MetaTrader terminal
  5. Try to install product again

I cant install the purchased EA in MT5 platform
I cant install the purchased EA in MT5 platform
  • 2020.05.21
  • www.mql5.com
I click install but nothing happened, i try it for atleast 30 times already and it always come up with this message i am sure my username and passw...
New comment