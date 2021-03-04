I have purchased a bot however it is not showing.....
Make sure that you filled Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password (your forum login is matts373; do not use email for login).
And read #1 for more.
If it does not help so read the following procedure from the service desk:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases
Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17
Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).
In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:
- Close all your MetaTrader terminals
- Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
- Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
- Open MetaTrader terminal
- Try to install product again
- 2020.05.21
- www.mql5.com
hello and thank you
I only have c: users: Administraor or Public as an options
I actally cant see the product in my purcased tab
i am logged in
Kind regards
M
No one knows how you logged in (you can see it only).
So, check everything on the post #1 (there are screenshots about what to check).
As to procedure from the service desk so go to File - Open Data Folder and so on:
I think - I provided enought information to you to fix this issue by yourself.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases
Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17
Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).
In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:
- Close all your MetaTrader terminals
- Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
- Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
- Open MetaTrader terminal
- Try to install product again
- 2020.05.21
- www.mql5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
......to download on MT4 under the purchased tab
please advise
Best
M