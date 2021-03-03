EA Closing new orders continuously after new order with the wrong TP
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We coded a simple martingale strategy EA that immediately opens new order and closes upon reaching TP. For this demo bot, we had $1 as TP.
But for some reason, THIS happens:
I suspect this to be a latency problem from a laggy VPS (where multiple demo bots are running) but I'm not sure.
Would delaying the TP function after a new order help solve this problem?
Thanks for the help in advance