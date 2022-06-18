Please What is mean Message alert ”You want to trade 0.0 lot, but your broker's minimum is 0.01 lot......."
I got this message when I rent virtual platform in the another VPS IN MICROSOFT WINDOWS, also this masseg is come when I clos platform and open it again with the virtual platform is! workink on
”You want to trade 0.0 lot, but your broker's minimum is 0.01 lot. The trade/order will continue with 0.01 lot instead of 0.0 lot. The same rule will be applied for next trades/orders with desired lot size lower than the minimum. You will not see this message again until you restart the program”.
It means your EA have a little bug on the lotsize definition . Or if there is a parameter to control the lotsize , you should use 0.01 .
It means your EA is trying to trade with 0 Lots and your broker only allows a minimum of 0.01. Check your settings to make sure you arent trading with 0.0 lots. As this would mean the EA is trying to trade with nothing.
No! It means that the EA is badly coded and does not do correct verification of minimum volume requirements when placing orders. The EA needs to be fixed!
No! It means that the EA is badly coded and does not do correct verification of minimum volume requirements. The EA needs to be fixed!
I got this message when I rent virtual platform in the another VPS IN MICROSOFT WINDOWS, also this masseg is come when I clos platform and open it again with the virtual platform is! workink on
”You want to trade 0.0 lot, but your broker's minimum is 0.01 lot. The trade/order will continue with 0.01 lot instead of 0.0 lot. The same rule will be applied for next trades/orders with desired lot size lower than the minimum. You will not see this message again until you restart the program”.
I was getting this message during backtesting using the strategy tester but noticed it was only on some Yen pairs. The cause of my problem was the data. I'm using Tickstory and for some reason it had NZDJPY listed as a 5 digit pair with tick size of 0.00001. I changed this to 3 digits and tick size 0.001 and re-downloaded the data and it solved the issue for me. I see your EA is actually trading so not quite the same situation as me but I hope this gives you ideas where to look. Good luck!
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I got this message when I rent virtual platform in the another VPS IN MICROSOFT WINDOWS, also this masseg is come when I clos platform and open it again with the virtual platform is! workink on
”You want to trade 0.0 lot, but your broker's minimum is 0.01 lot. The trade/order will continue with 0.01 lot instead of 0.0 lot. The same rule will be applied for next trades/orders with desired lot size lower than the minimum. You will not see this message again until you restart the program”.