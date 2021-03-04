ERROR 130 Invalid Stops | OrderSend() returns -1 output even when TP and SL are 100 pips are away.
Hi All,
I have wracked my brains on this and i know there has been a lot written on NormalizeDouble() to send valid stops and take profits. But I just cant get this to work. Here is the code. Its sending a limit order. I have hard coded entry level prices to make sure i dont place an order too close the bid/ask. OrderSend will always send a -1 result.
The watch window for the above shows the following outputs
entryPrice 1.1982300000000001
stopLoss 1.19323
takeProfit 1.21323
ask 1.20323
isBuyOrder true
The error code produced is:
2021.03.02 14:04:01.713 RegressionTrader EURUSD,M1: ERROR CODE :: 130
I would really appreciate some help on this?
Thanks,
JJ
Using NormalizeDouble. entryPrice 1.1982300000000001 is not valid .
entryPrice = NormalizeDouble((ask - 0.0050),Digits);
if(isBuyOrder) { entryPrice = NormalizeDouble((ask - 0.0050),Digits); takeProfit = NormalizeDouble((ask + 0.0100),Digits); stopLoss = NormalizeDouble((ask - 0.0100),Digits); } else { entryPrice = NormalizeDouble((bid + 0.0050),Digits); takeProfit = NormalizeDouble((bid - 0.0100),Digits); stopLoss = NormalizeDouble((bid + 0.0100),Digits); }
Using NormalizeDouble. entryPrice 1.1982300000000001 is not valid .
Thanks for the note.
I tried what you suggested:
void sendLimitOrder(string symbolInstrument, int opType, bool isBuyOrder, string comment, double entryPrice, double takeProfit, double stopLoss) { if(positionCheck()==true) { int ticketNumber = 0; int lastError = 0; int slippage = 1; if(isBuyOrder) { entryPrice = NormalizeDouble((ask - 0.0050),Digits); takeProfit = NormalizeDouble((ask + 0.0100),Digits); stopLoss = NormalizeDouble((ask - 0.0100),Digits); } else { entryPrice = NormalizeDouble((bid + 0.0050),Digits); takeProfit = NormalizeDouble((bid - 0.0100),Digits); stopLoss = NormalizeDouble((bid + 0.0100),Digits); } Print(symbolInstrument, isBuyOrder, entryPrice, takeProfit, stopLoss +","+bid + ","+ask); if(isBuyOrder) { ticketNumber = OrderSend(getSuffixCurrencyPair(symbolInstrument),OP_BUYLIMIT,getVolume(),entryPrice,slippage,stopLoss,takeProfit,comment,MAGICNO,0,clrGreen); if(ticketNumber != -1) { int arraySize = ArraySize(MagicNoArr); MagicNoArr[arraySize+1] = MAGICNO; MAGICNO++; } Print("ERROR CODE :: ", GetLastError()); } else { ticketNumber = OrderSend(getSuffixCurrencyPair(symbolInstrument),OP_SELLLIMIT,getVolume(),entryPrice,slippage,stopLoss,takeProfit,comment,MAGICNO,0,clrGreen); if(ticketNumber != -1) { int arraySize = ArraySize(MagicNoArr); MagicNoArr[arraySize+1] = MAGICNO; MAGICNO++; } Print("ERROR CODE :: ", GetLastError()); } } }
The output in the watch window was
entryPrice 1.20036999999999
stopLoss 1.19537
takeProfit 1.21537000000001
ask 1.205370000000000001
isBuyOrder true
ticketNumber -1
2021.03.03 13:41:36.728 RegressionTrader EURUSD,M1: ERROR CODE :: 130
2021.03.03 13:41:17.063 RegressionTrader EURUSD,M1: EURUSD true1.200371.215371.19537,1.2053,1.20537
As you can see the problem has not gone away. :(
Any other suggestions?
can you run this code and upload the screenshot @ JJSingh
void sendLimitOrder(string symbolInstrument, int opType, bool isBuyOrder, string comment, double entryPrice, double takeProfit, double stopLoss) { if(positionCheck()==true) { int ticketNumber = 0; int lastError = 0; int slippage = 1; if(isBuyOrder) { entryPrice = NormalizeDouble((ask - 0.0050),Digits); takeProfit = NormalizeDouble((ask + 0.0100),Digits); stopLoss = NormalizeDouble((ask - 0.0100),Digits); } else { entryPrice = NormalizeDouble((bid + 0.0050),Digits); takeProfit = NormalizeDouble((bid - 0.0100),Digits); stopLoss = NormalizeDouble((bid + 0.0100),Digits); } // Print(symbolInstrument, isBuyOrder, entryPrice, takeProfit, stopLoss +","+bid + ","+ask); if(isBuyOrder) { ticketNumber = OrderSend(getSuffixCurrencyPair(symbolInstrument),OP_BUYLIMIT,getVolume(),entryPrice,slippage,stopLoss,takeProfit,comment,MAGICNO,0,clrGreen); if(ticketNumber != -1) { int arraySize = ArraySize(MagicNoArr); MagicNoArr[arraySize+1] = MAGICNO; MAGICNO++; } Print("BUY Limit Error: ",GetLastError()," Symbol: ",getSuffixCurrencyPair(symbolInstrument)," Volume ",getVolume()," Entry Price: ",entryPrice," SL: ",stopLoss," TP ",takeProfit); // Print("ERROR CODE :: ", GetLastError()); } else { ticketNumber = OrderSend(getSuffixCurrencyPair(symbolInstrument),OP_SELLLIMIT,getVolume(),entryPrice,slippage,stopLoss,takeProfit,comment,MAGICNO,0,clrGreen); if(ticketNumber != -1) { int arraySize = ArraySize(MagicNoArr); MagicNoArr[arraySize+1] = MAGICNO; MAGICNO++; } Print("SELL Limit Error: ",GetLastError()," Symbol: ",getSuffixCurrencyPair(symbolInstrument)," Volume ",getVolume()," Entry Price: ",entryPrice," SL: ",stopLoss," TP ",takeProfit); // Print("ERROR CODE :: ", GetLastError()); } } }
can you run this code and upload the screenshot @ JJSingh
Hi Mehmet,
Please see the attached output from a screenshot.
2021.03.03 15:34:18.999 RegressionTrader EURUSD,M1: EURUSD,Entry:1.20596,TP:1.20617,SL:1.20581,sOpen:1.20609404915364,sClose:1.206183460129576,fWidth:2.073048919133402
2021.03.03 15:34:18.999 RegressionTrader EURUSD,M1: BUY Limit Error: 130 Symbol: EURUSDx Volume 100.0 Entry Price: 1.20091 SL: 1.19591 TP 1.21591
2021.03.03 15:34:13.745 RegressionTrader EURUSD,M1: 2021.03.03 17:34:13,EURUSD,canTrade,true
2021.03.03 15:34:01.306 RegressionTrader EURUSD,M1: EURUSD,Entry:1.20617,TP:1.20596,SL:1.20485,sOpen:1.20609404915364,sClose:1.206183460129576,fWidth:2.073048919133402
2021.03.03 15:33:55.682 RegressionTrader EURUSD,M1: initialized
2021.03.03 15:33:55.678 RegressionTrader EURUSD,M1: Initialising 2021.03.03 15:33:55
2021.03.03 15:33:55.656 RegressionTrader EURUSD,M1 inputs: isProduction=false; isDebug=true; isOptimise=false; emaSlowPeriod=35; emaMediumPeriod=15; emaFastPeriod=2; emaSlowPeriod_Close=21; emaMediumPeriod_Close=7; emaFastPeriod_Close=4; symbol=EURUSD; maxDrawdown=15.0; sourceSeriesSlow=; bBandsSlowPeriods=21; bBandSlowStdDev=2.5; bBandShiftSlow=1; Quantity=100.0; maxOpenPositions=5; timeFrame=1; suffix=x;
2021.03.03 15:33:49.955 Expert AzurianCapital\RegressionTrader EURUSD,M1: loaded successfully
Can you please try this code without changing it? @ JJSingh
void sendLimitOrder(string symbolInstrument, int opType, bool isBuyOrder, string comment, double entryPrice, double takeProfit, double stopLoss) { if(positionCheck()==true) { int ticketNumber = 0; int lastError = 0; int slippage = 1; if(isBuyOrder) { entryPrice = NormalizeDouble((ask - 0.0050),Digits); takeProfit = NormalizeDouble((ask + 0.0100),Digits); stopLoss = NormalizeDouble((ask - 0.0100),Digits); } else { entryPrice = NormalizeDouble((bid + 0.0050),Digits); takeProfit = NormalizeDouble((bid - 0.0100),Digits); stopLoss = NormalizeDouble((bid + 0.0100),Digits); } int Dgt=Digits; bool ticket; if(isBuyOrder) { // ticketNumber = OrderSend(getSuffixCurrencyPair(symbolInstrument),OP_BUYLIMIT,getVolume(),entryPrice,slippage,stopLoss,takeProfit,comment,MAGICNO,0,clrGreen); ticketNumber = OrderSend(getSuffixCurrencyPair(symbolInstrument),OP_BUYLIMIT,getVolume(),entryPrice,slippage,0,0,comment,MAGICNO,0,clrGreen); if(OrderSelect(ticketNumber, SELECT_BY_TICKET, MODE_TRADES)) ticket= OrderModify(OrderTicket(), OrderOpenPrice(),OrderStopLoss(), NormalizeDouble(( OrderOpenPrice()-100*Point),int(Dgt)), NormalizeDouble(( OrderOpenPrice()+100*Point),int(Dgt)), CLR_NONE); if(ticketNumber != -1) { int arraySize = ArraySize(MagicNoArr); MagicNoArr[arraySize+1] = MAGICNO; MAGICNO++; } Print("BUY Limit Error: ",GetLastError()," Symbol: ",getSuffixCurrencyPair(symbolInstrument)," Volume ",getVolume()," Entry Price: ",entryPrice," SL: ",stopLoss," TP ",takeProfit); } else { //ticketNumber = OrderSend(getSuffixCurrencyPair(symbolInstrument),OP_SELLLIMIT,getVolume(),entryPrice,slippage,stopLoss,takeProfit,comment,MAGICNO,0,clrGreen); ticketNumber = OrderSend(getSuffixCurrencyPair(symbolInstrument),OP_SELLLIMIT,getVolume(),entryPrice,slippage,0,0,comment,MAGICNO,0,clrGreen); if(OrderSelect(ticketNumber, SELECT_BY_TICKET, MODE_TRADES)) ticket= OrderModify(OrderTicket(), OrderOpenPrice(),OrderStopLoss(), NormalizeDouble(( OrderOpenPrice()+100*Point),int(Dgt)), NormalizeDouble(( OrderOpenPrice()-100*Point),int(Dgt)), CLR_NONE); if(ticketNumber != -1) { int arraySize = ArraySize(MagicNoArr); MagicNoArr[arraySize+1] = MAGICNO; MAGICNO++; } Print("SELL Limit Error: ",GetLastError()," Symbol: ",getSuffixCurrencyPair(symbolInstrument)," Volume ",getVolume()," Entry Price: ",entryPrice," SL: ",stopLoss," TP ",takeProfit); } } }
Hi Mehmet,
I haven't changed your code. It doesn't compile.
Dgt - undeclared identifier
Thanks,
JJ
int Dgt=Digits;
It has nothing to do with what you wrote. If it were as you typed it would have informed you of the 4112 error code.
