Copied a signal Friday, realized today it mt4 won't copy gold. What's the chances of getting a refund or credit for another?

I know they have a 24 hour refund policy, but any chance i'll get reimbursed for this?

Thanks

 
You can move/transfer your subscription to another broker/server setup, once a week:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions


