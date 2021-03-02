Copied a signal Friday, realized today it mt4 won't copy gold. What's the chances of getting a refund or credit for another?
Yowzees:
I know they have a 24 hour refund policy, but any chance i'll get reimbursed for this?
Thanks
You can move/transfer your subscription to another broker/server setup, once a week:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
