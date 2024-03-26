How can I change the line color of Fibo tools in mql script .

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hi

i want to change red color of  high to low line in Fibo tool to none-color in mql4 script. 

how can do it ?

thank you.



 
ObjectSetInteger(0,Name,OBJPROP_COLOR,Color);

 
Ahmed Alwandee #: ObjectSetInteger(0,Name,OBJPROP_COLOR,Color);
  1. That changes all colors. OP asked “high and low line”.
  2. Multicolor Fibonacci indicator: Associate the different color to the level of percentage. - Fibonacci - MQL4 programming forum (2016)
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