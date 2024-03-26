How can I change the line color of Fibo tools in mql script .
ObjectSetInteger(0,Name,OBJPROP_COLOR,Color);
Ahmed Alwandee #: ObjectSetInteger(0,Name,OBJPROP_COLOR,Color);
- That changes all colors. OP asked “high and low line”.
- Multicolor Fibonacci indicator: Associate the different color to the level of percentage. - Fibonacci - MQL4 programming forum (2016)
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hi
i want to change red color of high to low line in Fibo tool to none-color in mql4 script.
how can do it ?
thank you.