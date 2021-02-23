Issue with mobile notifications on MT4 and MT5 / send request failed

New comment
 

Hi guys, 

many users report us there are issues with the mql notifications like this





It happens on MT4 and MT5 on workstations, VPS, and all kind of internet connections.

It is not reproducible because sometimes it works, and a minute later not, and it happens across all tools that use the SendNotifcation() function.


So I doubt it's something we can influence, and there is a serious problem connecting to the backend of this function reliably.


Is there anyone at Metaquote that might have a look at it?

I really appreciate any help you can provide.


Best regards
Daniel

 
Same problem here, it all started 2-3 months ago, it is not reliable at all anymore, even though it has been working just fine for years.
I've seen this pattern many times before MetaQuotes. Everything works, and then you start touching it, and suddenly, out of nowhere, some problems start to appear.
If it ain't broke, don't fix it, please.
 
Daniel Stein:

Hi guys, 

many users report us there are issues with the mql notifications like this





It happens on MT4 and MT5 on workstations, VPS, and all kind of internet connections.

It is not reproducible because sometimes it works, and a minute later not, and it happens across all tools that use the SendNotifcation() function.


So I doubt it's something we can influence, and there is a serious problem connecting to the backend of this function reliably.


Is there anyone at Metaquote that might have a look at it?

I really appreciate any help you can provide.


Best regards
Daniel

Such patterns hint at usage limits 

Perhaps It is related to this : 

Strict use restrictions are set for the SendNotification() function: no more than 2 calls per second and not more than 10 calls per minute. Monitoring the frequency of use is dynamic. The function can be disabled in case of the restriction violation.

I assume the quotation is per terminal

SendNotification - Network Functions - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5

 
  1. Lorentzos Roussos: Perhaps It is related to this :

    It isn't. That would be buffers full or equivalent, not “connect fail.” OPs problem is network or MetaQuotes' server related.

  2. Daniel Stein: It happens on MT4 and MT5 on workstations, VPS, and all kind of internet connections.

    If it is happening on other connections, it is your ISP.

 
William Roeder:

  1. It isn't. That would be buffers full or equivalent, not “connect fail.” OPs problem is network or MetaQuotes' server related.

  2. If it is happening on other connections, it is your ISP.

I habe a pc and a vps, this occur only on the pc.So why you not using a vps? You lloks like a profissional trader

 
William Roeder:

  1. It isn't. That would be buffers full or equivalent, not “connect fail.” OPs problem is network or MetaQuotes' server related.

  2. If it is happening on other connections, it is your ISP.

Yeah ,it resembles a threshold breach though . I bet you 10DogeCoins its a new limitation  

 
William Roeder:

If it is happening on other connections, it is your ISP.

It is not my ISP because it happens on various client terminals from customers locally and on VPS.

A limit breach is also highly unlikely because a) it immediately happens on rarely used terminals and test computers and b) the issue is "connect failed"

From my perspective, and while it happens to so many users for a while now, I assume it's an issue of the Metaquotes backend.

New comment