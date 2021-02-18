vps is not doing anything

yesterday I purchased the 15 plan for a vps and it told me that my vps was in London and the migration was good. no trades came through in a day and i went back to check, and see if i could migrate again. now it tells me there is no server available for me. the vps shows up in the navigator window but i can not turn it off. nothing shows up in the journal either.
 
simoneware:
Try to change the MQL5 VPS server and migrate again.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


