Help.... my vps window does not show the Stop and Migrate buttons
You need to login into the trading account your MQL5 VPS is assigned to and also to login into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.
You can see the account your MQL5 VPS is assigned to and you can stop it too, here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
You need to login into the trading account your MQL5 VPS is assigned to and also to login into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.
You can see the account your MQL5 VPS is assigned to and you can stop it too, here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
I promise you I am logged in to the trading account As per screen shot. I have other accounts as well on MQL VPS, each got their own VPS assigned and I can see the Stop and Migrate buttons. But on this specific account ,the screen shot is what I get
I promise you I am logged in to the trading account As per screen shot. I have other accounts as well on MQL VPS, each got their own VPS assigned and I can see the Stop and Migrate buttons. But on this specific account ,the screen shot is what I get
Besides, you should fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password (and with confirmation of sucessful login in Metatrader journal).
- www.mql5.com
I promise you I am logged in to the trading account As per screen shot. I have other accounts as well on MQL VPS, each got their own VPS assigned and I can see the Stop and Migrate buttons. But on this specific account ,the screen shot is what I get
Post a screenshot of what you see here please: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Also a screenshot of your MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab in your 8881772 MT5 terminal.
I promise you I am logged in to the trading account As per screen shot. I have other accounts as well on MQL VPS, each got their own VPS assigned and I can see the Stop and Migrate buttons. But on this specific account ,the screen shot is what I get
The server name in your terminal is different from the one that you have in your VPS subscription. Go to https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions, click Change account and type correct server name.
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