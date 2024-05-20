Help.... my vps window does not show the Stop and Migrate buttons

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I do not get the vps window to show me the Stop and migrate buttons. I am logged in and EA is running and placing trades though
 

You need to login into the trading account your MQL5 VPS is assigned to and also to login into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.

You can see the account your MQL5 VPS is assigned to and you can stop it too, here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions



 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

You need to login into the trading account your MQL5 VPS is assigned to and also to login into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.

You can see the account your MQL5 VPS is assigned to and you can stop it too, here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions



I promise you I am logged in to the trading account As per screen shot. I have other accounts as well on MQL VPS, each got their own VPS assigned and I can see the Stop and Migrate buttons. But on this specific account ,the screen shot is what I get

 
Hannespotgieter #:

I promise you I am logged in to the trading account As per screen shot. I have other accounts as well on MQL VPS, each got their own VPS assigned and I can see the Stop and Migrate buttons. But on this specific account ,the screen shot is what I get

Your MQL5 VPS details is on this page: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions (including the trading account details; because this VPS isper trading account).

Besides, you should fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password (and with confirmation of sucessful login in Metatrader journal).
 
Hannespotgieter #:

I promise you I am logged in to the trading account As per screen shot. I have other accounts as well on MQL VPS, each got their own VPS assigned and I can see the Stop and Migrate buttons. But on this specific account ,the screen shot is what I get

Post a screenshot of what you see here please: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions

Also a screenshot of your MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab in your 8881772 MT5 terminal.

 
Hannespotgieter #:

I promise you I am logged in to the trading account As per screen shot. I have other accounts as well on MQL VPS, each got their own VPS assigned and I can see the Stop and Migrate buttons. But on this specific account ,the screen shot is what I get

The server name in your terminal is different from the one that you have in your VPS subscription. Go to https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions, click Change account and type correct server name.

 


I have changed and corrected the server name but still got the same screen as before on VPS




After change I get the following



 

Hannespotgieter #:

I have changed and corrected the server name but still got the same screen as before on VPS

Restart your MetaTrader and check again
 
Thank you very much. I appreciate you alot
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