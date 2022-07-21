How long additional verification of an account take????

How long the verification take because it is more than 2 weeks now

 

 
Ugochukwu Mobi:

I have the same issue... It seems like I can´t withdraw my money from the MQL5 account, they say that my account is under verification for more than a month now, do anybody know if this is a fraud?

 
Jaime Ynzenga Gimeno #:

I would think twice before making such accusations... are you sure that you are 100% alright?

If you are, accept my apologies and be patient please.

It would help if you could contacted the Service Desk and ask them about this, on the left side of your profile page.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Hi Eleni,


thanks for your reply, the issue is that I can´t access the Service Desk... it get´s into a endless loop asking me if I remember the account password and I can´t get any further. My account is under verification for two months now, is that normal?

 
Jaime Ynzenga Gimeno #:

Is normal when they have something to investigate.

Try to pass the bot, by saying that your questions or issue hasn't been answered and open a ticket.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

I´ll try again, but it seems impossible by now :-(, it´s not asking if the question is solved...

 
Jaime Ynzenga Gimeno #:

I waited for 2 months there was no help but once I sent a message to service desk after 2 days everything was solved. 
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

 this is what I get all the time...

 
Ugochukwu Mobi #:
I waited for 2 months there was no help but once I sent a message to service desk after 2 days everything was solved. 

Thanks for the info Ugochukwu, just a quick question, how did you manage to send a message to the service desk? seems like the chat bot is not working :-(

 
Jaime Ynzenga Gimeno #:

Mql5 need to fix their system now the bot will only allow you to send a message if you are financial limited and for other reasons it will assume your problem is fixed and you won’t be able to send a message. I will suggest you to tag an admin or send an admin a direct message that may help 
 
Sometimes admins read the messages in the forum so they may see and help you but don’t worry your money is safe and you will be able to get it no matter what the outcome 
