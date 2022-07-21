How long additional verification of an account take????
How long the verification take because it is more than 2 weeks now
I have the same issue... It seems like I can´t withdraw my money from the MQL5 account, they say that my account is under verification for more than a month now, do anybody know if this is a fraud?
I would think twice before making such accusations... are you sure that you are 100% alright?
If you are, accept my apologies and be patient please.
It would help if you could contacted the Service Desk and ask them about this, on the left side of your profile page.
Hi Eleni,
thanks for your reply, the issue is that I can´t access the Service Desk... it get´s into a endless loop asking me if I remember the account password and I can´t get any further. My account is under verification for two months now, is that normal?
Is normal when they have something to investigate.
Try to pass the bot, by saying that your questions or issue hasn't been answered and open a ticket.
Thanks for the info Ugochukwu, just a quick question, how did you manage to send a message to the service desk? seems like the chat bot is not working :-(
