Indicators: INDICATOR Currency Strength Meter - MT4

INDICATOR Currency Strength Meter - MT4:

The currency strength meter is a trading tool that is used to identify trending and consolidating markets based on the percentage rate of change in price from one period to the next.

Author: Rodi Chamii

 
yes 
 Its very good Strategy
I have 2 Variations
Adnan Abdul Rehman:
Hello @Adnan Abdul Rehman

Very nice !

Keep up the good work
 

can you share this tool ?


Hello,


The script words withouth problems, but the indicatorversion freezes on MT4.


Please, can anyone else confirm?  I don't think is problem of my terminal...

 


This is not giving me anything in the window

I copied one file IND_CurrencyStrengthMeter.mq4 in the indicators folder, what do I need to do to see the indicators after dragging in the chart

NewG Ghoster:

Hello,


The script words withouth problems, but the indicatorversion freezes on MT4.


Please, can anyone else confirm?  I don't think is problem of my terminal...

Hi @NewG Ghoster let me check about it and get back to you !

Hi @qriqbal I will check about it and get back to you !
@NewG Ghoster can you try now ! I just fine tune the code
@qriqbal made some modifications on the code, can you try it now !
 
I'm getting totally different values for USD. I am not using all symbols like you are, just the 28 pairs, where 7 include USD. You need to limit your pairs to the 28.

Files:
cs.PNG  13 kb
