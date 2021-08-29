Indicators: INDICATOR Currency Strength Meter - MT4
yes
Very nice !Keep up the good work
can you share this tool ?
yes
Hello,
The script words withouth problems, but the indicatorversion freezes on MT4.
Please, can anyone else confirm? I don't think is problem of my terminal...
This is not giving me anything in the window
I copied one file IND_CurrencyStrengthMeter.mq4 in the indicators folder, what do I need to do to see the indicators after dragging in the chart
Hello,
Hi @NewG Ghoster let me check about it and get back to you !
I'm getting totally different values for USD. I am not using all symbols like you are, just the 28 pairs, where 7 include USD. You need to limit your pairs to the 28.
INDICATOR Currency Strength Meter - MT4:
The currency strength meter is a trading tool that is used to identify trending and consolidating markets based on the percentage rate of change in price from one period to the next.
Author: Rodi Chamii