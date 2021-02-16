Code for adding MA to RSI
Tran Nguyen Viet Hoang:
Hi everyone,
I was wondering how to add Moving Average IN the RSI indicator.
Thanks for spending your time.
Code RSIOnMAOnRSI
Рис. 1. Индикатор 'RSIOnMAOnRSI'
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Hi everyone,
I was wondering how to add Moving Average IN the RSI indicator.
Thanks for spending your time.