very bad: Disabled download of Signal history trades
Dear MQL5 team,
since today the download of previous trades of a MT5 signal is disabled.
So it is now not possible anymore to assess a signal before buying.
This is a NOGO. Since the metrics presented are incomplete, it is required to receive previous trades to assess the risk before buying.
Please activate it again.
What do you mean, what previous trades and what download?
The trading history of a signal is recorded and its visible.
It's not, just the last few trades. Metaquotes have made another nonsensible change and a message " Details of previous deals are hidden. Subscribe to obtain complete data. "
It's not, just the last few trades. Metaquotes have made another nonsensible change and a message " Details of previous deals are hidden. Subscribe to obtain complete data. "
If that's a new change Keith, its looks strange and keeps potential subscribers from knowing the full past trading history of a signal.
Someone must have a full picture of a signal's history before subscribing to it.
When I was searching for signals for example I always wanted to check if a signal uses a martingale strategy and that is only visible by evaluating all past trading history.
I have escalated this issue to MQL5 admins for their consideration.
Thank you Keith and Eleni!
I hope you can clarify this issue with the team. I
guess many people are relying on the details since its hard to imagine how someone could put capital at risk by looking at the 4-trades history.
Seems either the situation is fixed or reversed.
They allowed some more past history to be visible, not all.
Guys I need help. I am new to mt5 but my charts do not go further than Feb 2019 when i scroll to the left to look at the history. This then messes with my analysis. Guys can someone assist
MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Charts >> Max bars in chart.Then restart your terminal.
They allowed some more past history to be visible, not all.
