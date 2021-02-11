Expert AdvisorsMACD on MetaTrader 5

how do i set trading parameters for ExpertMACD (to go short) on Meta trader 5 demo account?
 
how do i set trading parameters for ExpertMACD (to go short) on Meta trader 5 demo account?

You set the parameters of the expert:


- the expert independently determines which position to open.

