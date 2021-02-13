How do I avoid Glicth that appears during backtesting?

New comment
 
Good Day,

How do I avoid Glitch that appears during backtesting?

This glitch appears a lot, especially in modeling: Every tick based on real ticks.

I really appreciate every suggestion.

Thank's in advance

glitch


 
Sugianto:
Good Day,

How do I avoid Glitch that appears during backtesting?

This glitch appears a lot, especially in modeling: Every tick based on real ticks.

I really appreciate every suggestion.

Thank's in advance



Edit: Maybe I better call it a "sudden strange spike" not a glitch

 
maybe the problem is your brokers ticks, test it on another broker and see if it happens again
 
Khuman Bakhramirad:
maybe the problem is your brokers ticks, test it on another broker and see if it happens again

Thank you for your advice, I have tried it on other brokers and everything is now working well now.


There was no "sudden strange spike" at the second broker. Problem solved!


Have a nice weekend.

New comment