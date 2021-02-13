How do I avoid Glicth that appears during backtesting?
Sugianto:
Good Day,
How do I avoid Glitch that appears during backtesting?
This glitch appears a lot, especially in modeling: Every tick based on real ticks.
I really appreciate every suggestion.
Thank's in advance
Edit: Maybe I better call it a "sudden strange spike" not a glitch
maybe the problem is your brokers ticks, test it on another broker and see if it happens again
Khuman Bakhramirad:
maybe the problem is your brokers ticks, test it on another broker and see if it happens again
maybe the problem is your brokers ticks, test it on another broker and see if it happens again
Thank you for your advice, I have tried it on other brokers and everything is now working well now.
There was no "sudden strange spike" at the second broker. Problem solved!
Have a nice weekend.
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Thank's in advance