How to get the values of the Highest High and the Lowest Low from all bars of MN chart?
Dear Experts and Developers,
I'm trying to find a good solution to get the values of HH and LL parameters on any chart, ( Only from monthly chart datas (all history data).
I need their Time and Value; unfortunatelly I did not find any useful information on the internet yet.
Also important to keep this parameters, even if I change the timeframe of the actual chart. So in Any case I need these parameters to be fixed.
- Lowest Low
- LL date,time
- Highset High
- HH date, time
Please help me!
Thanks in Advance!
To get the highest and lowest point of the monthly chart, Use "iHighest()" and for the lowest use "iLowest()"
// to get the index of the bar with the highest point on the chart in history int h; // where "h" is the index of the point h = iHighest (_Symbol, PERIOD_MN1, MODE_HIGH); Print ("high ", high[h], " time ", time[h]);
Changing it you can get the lowest point.
Note that the bar index changes from TF to TF.
h = iHighest(_Symbol, _Period, MODE_HIGH);
Will work irrespective of TF
To get the highest and lowest point of the monthly chart, Use "iHighest()" and for the lowest use "iLowest()"
Changing it you can get the lowest point.
Note that the bar index changes from TF to TF.
Will work irrespective of TF
Dear Trapheal,
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Dear Experts and Developers,
I'm trying to find a good solution to get the values of HH and LL parameters on any chart, ( Only from monthly chart datas (all history data).
I need their Time and Value; unfortunatelly I did not find any useful information on the internet yet.
Also important to keep this parameters, even if I change the timeframe of the actual chart. So in Any case I need these parameters to be fixed.
- Lowest Low
- LL date,time
- Highset High
- HH date, time
Please help me!
Thanks in Advance!