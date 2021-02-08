Any clue on converting this into mql5?

   bool NoTradesToday()
     {
      datetime today = iTime(NULL,PERIOD_D1,0);
      for(int i=OrdersHistoryTotal()-1; i>=0; i--)
        {
         if(!OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_HISTORY))
            continue;
         if(OrderSymbol()      != _Symbol)
            continue;
         if(OrderMagicNumber() != magicNumber)
            continue;
         if(OrderOpenTime()    >= today)
            return(false);
        }
      for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1; i>=0; i--)
        {
         if(!OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS))
            continue;
         if(OrderSymbol()      != _Symbol)
            continue;
         if(OrderMagicNumber() != magicNumber)
            continue;
         if(OrderOpenTime()    >= today)
            return(false);
        }
      return(true);
     }
 
Renz Carillo :

Vladimir Karputov:

here it is

Vladimir Karputov:

In mql4, the orders is equivalent to open,closed,pending, and canceled orders while in mql5, the order is equivalent to pending, position is equivalent to open, but how about closed and canceled?

 

More or less like this:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                     Script 1.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- input parameters
input ulong    InpMagic    = 0;        // Magic number
input string   InpSymbol   = "EURUSD"; // Symbol
//---
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   bool result=IsTradesTime(iTime(InpSymbol,PERIOD_D1,0));
//---
   int d=0;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool IsTradesTime(datetime time)
  {
//---
   for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--)
     {
      if(PositionGetTicket(i)>0)
         if(PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL)==InpSymbol && PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC)==InpMagic)
            if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TIME)>=time)
               return(true);
     }
//--- request trade history
   HistorySelect(time,TimeCurrent());
   uint     total=HistoryDealsTotal();
   ulong    ticket=0;
   string   symbol;
   ulong    magic;
//--- for all deals
   for(uint i=0; i<total; i++)
     {
      //--- try to get deals ticket
      if((ticket=HistoryDealGetTicket(i))>0)
        {
         //--- get deals properties
         symbol=HistoryDealGetString(ticket,DEAL_SYMBOL);
         magic =(ulong)HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket,DEAL_MAGIC);
         //--- only for current symbol
         if(symbol==Symbol() && magic==InpMagic)
            return(true);
        }
     }
//---
   return(false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Vladimir Karputov:

More or less like this:

wow i am not expecting this, thank you very much!

