Meta Trader 5 Version 5.00 build 2776, 05 Feb 2021 - Open Trades Profit Freeze
I just found out that the issue is on the broker side. Case closed.
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Hello!
I have an issue with Meta Trader last day because the Profit column in the Trade tab is not updating accordingly to the real situation. The number stays frozen as it was when I relaunched the software. I have already restarted PC. The connection seems ok and the ticks are working. What is the issue?