Meta Trader 5 Version 5.00 build 2776, 05 Feb 2021 - Open Trades Profit Freeze

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Hello!

I have an issue with Meta Trader last day because the Profit column in the Trade tab is not updating accordingly to the real situation. The number stays frozen as it was when I relaunched the software. I have already restarted PC. The connection seems ok and the ticks are working. What is the issue?


 
Matija Bensa: What is the issue?

It's the weekend — most markets are closed. PICNIC.

 
William Roeder:

It's the weekend — most markets are closed. PICNIC.

Most, that is true, but my market is running. As I said, the tick is running, only the profit column is frozen. If I restart the software, the value of the profit changes.

 
I just found out that the issue is on the broker side. Case closed.
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