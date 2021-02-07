Could you please BAN this scammer? And delete my post after it...
Flavio Jarabeck:I got that message too.
This user was removed from mql5 portal (many people were reported about the spam from this user - look at this forum page).
Haha I got a message from this user as well, and was looking for a way to report him from within Messages. Glad to know he got removed.
There is a big difference between Spam and Scam.
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