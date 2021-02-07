Could you please BAN this scammer? And delete my post after it...

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Flavio Jarabeck:
I got that message too.
 
Flavio Jarabeck:
Catalin Zachiu:
I got that message too.

There are profiles created every week doing the exact same thing ... Most probably spamming all coders. I got a few these last few weeks from different profiles.

 
This user was removed from mql5 portal (many people were reported about the spam from this user - look at this forum page).
 

Haha I got a message from this user as well, and was looking for a way to report him from within Messages. Glad to know he got removed.

There is a big difference between Spam and Scam.

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