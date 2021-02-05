PineEditor to MQL5

Guys, i have this indicator on pineeditor with very few lines. Could anyone convert to .ex5 please?


//@version=1

study("Trading_Plan", overlay = true)

RP = 1*atr(20)
GAIN = 2*atr(20)

plot(high+RP, color=blue, style=line, linewidth=2)
plot(low-RP, color=blue, style=line, linewidth=2)
plot(high+GAIN, color=green, style=line, linewidth=2)
plot(low-GAIN, color=green, style=line, linewidth=2)
 
More or less like this:

Trading Plan

?

 
Vladimir Karputov:

More or less like this:

?

Yes. Exactly like that!

 
brunoctm:

Yes. Exactly like that!

Published code Trading Plan
 
Vladimir Karputov:
Published code Trading Plan
You rock dude
