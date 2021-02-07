Why indicator sometimes works good but sometimes works not good?
Zhang Fengqun:
Dear experienced traders
Why indicator sometimes works good but sometimes works not good?
The log looks good and I tried refresh. Do you have any idea?
Thank you in advance and best regards.
Switch tf....if you are on tf 30, go to tf15 then tf30 again.
It is the fast way to fix.
Zhang Fengqun:Because the code is not properly coded, probably, the begining loop
Dear experienced traders
Why indicator sometimes works good but sometimes works not good?
The log looks good and I tried refresh. Do you have any idea?
Thank you in advance and best regards.
Marco Montemari:
Switch tf....if you are on tf 30, go to tf15 then tf30 again.
Switch tf....if you are on tf 30, go to tf15 then tf30 again.
It is the fast way to fix.
Thank you, Marco
ffoorr:
Because the code is not properly coded, probably, the begining loop
Because the code is not properly coded, probably, the begining loop
Thank you, ffoorr.
Could you have a look?
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CURRENCY_STRENGTH_INDEX.mq5 | //| Copyright © 2018, Amr Ali | //| https://www.mql5.com/en/users/amrali | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2018, Amr Ali" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/amrali" #property version "2.000" #property description "A technical indicator to chart the strength momentum of the 8 major currencies. (EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, JPY)" #property description "The indicator is based on mathematical decorrelation of 28 cross currency pairs." #property description "It uses the percentage difference in the Linear-weighted averaging (LWMA) of the closing prices." //--- #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 8 #property indicator_plots 8 //--- #property indicator_color1 Blue #property indicator_color2 Red #property indicator_color3 Orange #property indicator_color4 Turquoise #property indicator_color5 Lime #property indicator_color6 Brown #property indicator_color7 Gray #property indicator_color8 Yellow #property indicator_label1 "EUR" #property indicator_label2 "GBP" #property indicator_label3 "AUD" #property indicator_label4 "NZD" #property indicator_label5 "USD" #property indicator_label6 "CAD" #property indicator_label7 "CHF" #property indicator_label8 "JPY" //--- #property indicator_level1 0.0 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- input variables input int ma_period_=20; input int ma_delta=1; input bool ShowEUR=true; input bool ShowGBP=true; input bool ShowAUD=true; input bool ShowNZD=true; input bool ShowUSD=true; input bool ShowCAD=true; input bool ShowCHF=true; input bool ShowJPY=true; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- indicator buffers for drawing double EURx[], // indexes GBPx[], AUDx[], NZDx[], USDx[], CADx[], CHFx[], JPYx[]; //--- currency rates for calculation double EUR,GBP,AUD,NZD,USD,CAD,CHF,JPY,A1,A2,A3,A4,A5,A6,A7; //--- Currency names and colors string Currencies[]= {"EUR","GBP","AUD","NZD","USD","CAD","CHF","JPY"}; int Colors[]= {indicator_color1, indicator_color2, indicator_color3, indicator_color4, indicator_color5, indicator_color6, indicator_color7, indicator_color8 }; //--- Class of the "Moving Average" indicator #include <Indicators\Trend.mqh> CiMA ma[28]; //--- string symbols[28] = { "AUDCAD","AUDCHF","AUDJPY","AUDNZD","AUDUSD","CADCHF","CADJPY", "CHFJPY","EURAUD","EURCAD","EURCHF","EURGBP","EURJPY","EURNZD", "EURUSD","GBPAUD","GBPCAD","GBPCHF","GBPJPY","GBPNZD","GBPUSD", "NZDCAD","NZDCHF","NZDJPY","NZDUSD","USDCAD","USDCHF","USDJPY" }; #define AUDCAD 0 #define AUDCHF 1 #define AUDJPY 2 #define AUDNZD 3 #define AUDUSD 4 #define CADCHF 5 #define CADJPY 6 #define CHFJPY 7 #define EURAUD 8 #define EURCAD 9 #define EURCHF 10 #define EURGBP 11 #define EURJPY 12 #define EURNZD 13 #define EURUSD 14 #define GBPAUD 15 #define GBPCAD 16 #define GBPCHF 17 #define GBPJPY 18 #define GBPNZD 19 #define GBPUSD 20 #define NZDCAD 21 #define NZDCHF 22 #define NZDJPY 23 #define NZDUSD 24 #define USDCAD 26 #define USDCHF 26 #define USDJPY 27 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- set name to be displayed string ShortName="Currency Strength Index CSI("+(string)ma_period_+"/"+(string)ma_delta+") >>"; IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,ShortName); //--- assignment of array to indicator buffer SetIndexBuffer(0,EURx,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,GBPx,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(2,AUDx,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(3,NZDx,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(4,USDx,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(5,CADx,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(6,CHFx,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(7,JPYx,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- set up indicator buffers for(int i=0; i < ArraySize(Currencies); i++) { PlotIndexSetInteger(i,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_LINE); PlotIndexSetInteger(i,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,STYLE_SOLID); PlotIndexSetInteger(i,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,1); PlotIndexSetDouble(i,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0); PlotIndexSetString(i,PLOT_LABEL,Currencies[i]); } //--- set AsSeries ArraySetAsSeries(EURx,true); ArraySetAsSeries(GBPx,true); ArraySetAsSeries(AUDx,true); ArraySetAsSeries(NZDx,true); ArraySetAsSeries(USDx,true); ArraySetAsSeries(CADx,true); ArraySetAsSeries(CHFx,true); ArraySetAsSeries(JPYx,true); //--- if(!CreateLabels()) //--- the indicator is stopped early return(INIT_FAILED); if(!CreateHandles()) //--- the indicator is stopped early return(INIT_FAILED); //--- normal initialization of the indicator return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custor indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- delete all objects we created ObjectsDeleteAll(0,"obj_csi_"); } //+-------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create all text labels (colored names of the displayed currencies)| //+-------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CreateLabels() { //--- start of X and Y coordinates int x=4; int y=16; //--- create all labels for(int i=0; i < ArraySize(Currencies); i++) { if(!LabelCreate(Currencies[i], ChartWindowFind(), x, y, Colors[i])) return(false); x += 30; } //--- successful execution return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a single descriptive object at the given coordinates | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool LabelCreate(string currency, int sub_window, int x, int y, int clr) { const string name="obj_csi_"+currency; //--- reset the error value ResetLastError(); //--- create a text label if(!ObjectCreate(0,name,OBJ_LABEL,sub_window,0,0)) { Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to create text label! Error code=",GetLastError()); return(false); } ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,currency); //--- successful execution return(true); } //+-------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create handles of the moving average indicators | //+-------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CreateHandles() { //--- symbol suffix of the current chart symbol string SymbolSuffix=StringSubstr(Symbol(),6,StringLen(Symbol())-6); //--- create handles of the indicator for(int i=0; i < ArraySize(symbols); i++) { string symbol=symbols[i]+SymbolSuffix; //--- if(!CheckMarketWatch(symbol)) { //--- if symbol is not in the market watch return(false); } //--- if(!ma[i].Create(symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,ma_period_,0,MODE_LWMA,PRICE_CLOSE)) { //--- if the handle is not created Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to create handle of iMA indicator for symbol ",symbol); return(false); } } //--- successful execution return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Checks if symbol is selected in the MarketWatch | //| and adds symbol to the MarketWatch, if necessary | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CheckMarketWatch(string symbol) { //--- check if symbol is selected in the MarketWatch if(!SymbolInfoInteger(symbol,SYMBOL_SELECT)) { if(GetLastError()==ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL) { printf(__FUNCTION__+": Unknown symbol '%s'",symbol); return(false); } if(!SymbolSelect(symbol,true)) { printf(__FUNCTION__+": Error adding symbol %d",GetLastError()); return(false); } } //--- succeed return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- the necessary amount of data to be calculated int limit=rates_total; //--- for(int i=0; i < ArraySize(ma); i++) { //--- check if all data is calculated if(ma[i].BarsCalculated()<0) { Print(__FUNCTION__+": ",symbols[i]," not ready."); return(0); } //--- update the ma indicator data ma[i].Refresh(); //--- the amount of calculated data for the ma indicator limit=(int)MathMin(limit,ma[i].BarsCalculated()); } //--- checking for the first start of the indicator calculation if(prev_calculated>rates_total || prev_calculated<=0) { limit=limit-ma_delta; } else limit=rates_total-prev_calculated+1; //--- //--- https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/83 //--- http://fxcorrelator.wixsite.com/nvp100 for(int i=0; i<limit; i++) { if(ShowEUR) { A1=ma[EURGBP].Main(i)/ma[EURGBP].Main(i+ma_delta); //EURGBP A2=ma[EURAUD].Main(i)/ma[EURAUD].Main(i+ma_delta); //EURAUD A3=ma[EURNZD].Main(i)/ma[EURNZD].Main(i+ma_delta); //EURNZD A4=ma[EURUSD].Main(i)/ma[EURUSD].Main(i+ma_delta); //EURUSD A5=ma[EURCAD].Main(i)/ma[EURCAD].Main(i+ma_delta); //EURCAD A6=ma[EURCHF].Main(i)/ma[EURCHF].Main(i+ma_delta); //EURCHF A7=ma[EURJPY].Main(i)/ma[EURJPY].Main(i+ma_delta); //EURJPY EUR=(A1*A2*A3*A4*A5*A6*A7)-1; EURx[i]=EUR; } if(ShowGBP) { A1=ma[EURGBP].Main(i)/ma[EURGBP].Main(i+ma_delta); //EURGBP* A2=ma[GBPAUD].Main(i)/ma[GBPAUD].Main(i+ma_delta); //GBPAUD A3=ma[GBPNZD].Main(i)/ma[GBPNZD].Main(i+ma_delta); //GBPNZD A4=ma[GBPUSD].Main(i)/ma[GBPUSD].Main(i+ma_delta); //GBPUSD A5=ma[GBPCAD].Main(i)/ma[GBPCAD].Main(i+ma_delta); //GBPCAD A6=ma[GBPCHF].Main(i)/ma[GBPCHF].Main(i+ma_delta); //GBPCHF A7=ma[GBPJPY].Main(i)/ma[GBPJPY].Main(i+ma_delta); //GBPJPY GBP=(1/A1*A2*A3*A4*A5*A6*A7)-1; GBPx[i]=GBP; } if(ShowAUD) { A1=ma[EURAUD].Main(i)/ma[EURAUD].Main(i+ma_delta); //EURAUD* A2=ma[GBPAUD].Main(i)/ma[GBPAUD].Main(i+ma_delta); //GBPAUD* A3=ma[AUDNZD].Main(i)/ma[AUDNZD].Main(i+ma_delta); //AUDNZD A4=ma[AUDUSD].Main(i)/ma[AUDUSD].Main(i+ma_delta); //AUDUSD A5=ma[AUDCAD].Main(i)/ma[AUDCAD].Main(i+ma_delta); //AUDCAD A6=ma[AUDCHF].Main(i)/ma[AUDCHF].Main(i+ma_delta); //AUDCHF A7=ma[AUDJPY].Main(i)/ma[AUDJPY].Main(i+ma_delta); //AUDJPY AUD=(1/A1*1/A2*A3*A4*A5*A6*A7)-1; AUDx[i]=AUD; } if(ShowNZD) { A1=ma[EURNZD].Main(i)/ma[EURNZD].Main(i+ma_delta); //EURNZD* A2=ma[GBPNZD].Main(i)/ma[GBPNZD].Main(i+ma_delta); //GBPNZD* A3=ma[AUDNZD].Main(i)/ma[AUDNZD].Main(i+ma_delta); //AUDNZD* A4=ma[NZDUSD].Main(i)/ma[NZDUSD].Main(i+ma_delta); //NZDUSD A5=ma[NZDCAD].Main(i)/ma[NZDCAD].Main(i+ma_delta); //NZDCAD A6=ma[NZDCHF].Main(i)/ma[NZDCHF].Main(i+ma_delta); //NZDCHF A7=ma[NZDJPY].Main(i)/ma[NZDJPY].Main(i+ma_delta); //NZDJPY NZD=(1/A1*1/A2*1/A3*A4*A5*A6*A7)-1; NZDx[i]=NZD; } if(ShowUSD) { A1=ma[EURUSD].Main(i)/ma[EURUSD].Main(i+ma_delta); //EURUSD* A2=ma[GBPUSD].Main(i)/ma[GBPUSD].Main(i+ma_delta); //GBPUSD* A3=ma[AUDUSD].Main(i)/ma[AUDUSD].Main(i+ma_delta); //AUDUSD* A4=ma[NZDUSD].Main(i)/ma[NZDUSD].Main(i+ma_delta); //NZDUSD* A5=ma[USDCAD].Main(i)/ma[USDCAD].Main(i+ma_delta); //USDCAD A6=ma[USDCHF].Main(i)/ma[USDCHF].Main(i+ma_delta); //USDCHF A7=ma[USDJPY].Main(i)/ma[USDJPY].Main(i+ma_delta); //USDJPY USD=(1/A1*1/A2*1/A3*1/A4*A5*A6*A7)-1; USDx[i]=USD; } if(ShowCAD) { A1=ma[EURCAD].Main(i)/ma[EURCAD].Main(i+ma_delta); //EURCAD* A2=ma[GBPCAD].Main(i)/ma[GBPCAD].Main(i+ma_delta); //GBPCAD* A3=ma[AUDCAD].Main(i)/ma[AUDCAD].Main(i+ma_delta); //AUDCAD* A4=ma[NZDCAD].Main(i)/ma[NZDCAD].Main(i+ma_delta); //NZDCAD* A5=ma[USDCAD].Main(i)/ma[USDCAD].Main(i+ma_delta); //USDCAD* A6=ma[CADCHF].Main(i)/ma[CADCHF].Main(i+ma_delta); //CADCHF A7=ma[CADJPY].Main(i)/ma[CADJPY].Main(i+ma_delta); //CADJPY CAD=(1/A1*1/A2*1/A3*1/A4*1/A5*A6*A7)-1; CADx[i]=CAD; } if(ShowCHF) { A1=ma[EURCHF].Main(i)/ma[EURCHF].Main(i+ma_delta); //EURCHF* A2=ma[GBPCHF].Main(i)/ma[GBPCHF].Main(i+ma_delta); //GBPCHF* A3=ma[AUDCHF].Main(i)/ma[AUDCHF].Main(i+ma_delta); //AUDCHF* A4=ma[NZDCHF].Main(i)/ma[NZDCHF].Main(i+ma_delta); //NZDCHF* A5=ma[USDCHF].Main(i)/ma[USDCHF].Main(i+ma_delta); //USDCHF* A6=ma[CADCHF].Main(i)/ma[CADCHF].Main(i+ma_delta); //CADCHF* A7=ma[CHFJPY].Main(i)/ma[CHFJPY].Main(i+ma_delta); //CHFJPY CHF=(1/A1*1/A2*1/A3*1/A4*1/A5*1/A6*A7)-1; CHFx[i]=CHF; } if(ShowJPY) { A1=ma[EURJPY].Main(i)/ma[EURJPY].Main(i+ma_delta); //EURJPY* A2=ma[GBPJPY].Main(i)/ma[GBPJPY].Main(i+ma_delta); //GBPJPY* A3=ma[AUDJPY].Main(i)/ma[AUDJPY].Main(i+ma_delta); //AUDJPY* A4=ma[NZDJPY].Main(i)/ma[NZDJPY].Main(i+ma_delta); //NZDJPY* A5=ma[USDJPY].Main(i)/ma[USDJPY].Main(i+ma_delta); //USDJPY* A6=ma[CADJPY].Main(i)/ma[CADJPY].Main(i+ma_delta); //CADJPY* A7=ma[CHFJPY].Main(i)/ma[CHFJPY].Main(i+ma_delta); //CHFJPY* JPY=(1/A1*1/A2*1/A3*1/A4*1/A5*1/A6*1/A7)-1; JPYx[i]=JPY; } } //--- return the prev_calculated value for the next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
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Dear experienced traders
Why indicator sometimes works good but sometimes works not good?
The log looks good and I tried refresh. Do you have any idea?
Thank you in advance and best regards.