Why indicator sometimes works good but sometimes works not good?

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Dear experienced traders


Why indicator sometimes works good but sometimes works not good? 

The log looks good and I tried refresh. Do you have any idea? 


Thank you in advance and best regards. 



 
Zhang Fengqun:

Dear experienced traders


Why indicator sometimes works good but sometimes works not good? 

The log looks good and I tried refresh. Do you have any idea? 


Thank you in advance and best regards. 



Switch tf....if you are on tf 30, go to tf15 then tf30 again.
It is the fast way to fix.

 
Zhang Fengqun:

Dear experienced traders


Why indicator sometimes works good but sometimes works not good? 

The log looks good and I tried refresh. Do you have any idea? 


Thank you in advance and best regards. 



Because the code is not properly coded, probably, the begining loop
 
Marco Montemari:

Switch tf....if you are on tf 30, go to tf15 then tf30 again.
It is the fast way to fix.

Thank you, Marco

 
ffoorr:
Because the code is not properly coded, probably, the begining loop

Thank you, ffoorr. 

Could you have a look? 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                      CURRENCY_STRENGTH_INDEX.mq5 |
//|                                        Copyright © 2018, Amr Ali |
//|                             https://www.mql5.com/en/users/amrali |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2018, Amr Ali"
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/amrali"
#property version   "2.000"
#property description "A technical indicator to chart the strength momentum of the 8 major currencies. (EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, JPY)"
#property description "The indicator is based on mathematical decorrelation of 28 cross currency pairs."
#property description "It uses the percentage difference in the Linear-weighted averaging (LWMA) of the closing prices."
//---
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 8
#property indicator_plots   8
//---
#property indicator_color1 Blue
#property indicator_color2 Red
#property indicator_color3 Orange
#property indicator_color4 Turquoise
#property indicator_color5 Lime
#property indicator_color6 Brown
#property indicator_color7 Gray
#property indicator_color8 Yellow
#property indicator_label1 "EUR"
#property indicator_label2 "GBP"
#property indicator_label3 "AUD"
#property indicator_label4 "NZD"
#property indicator_label5 "USD"
#property indicator_label6 "CAD"
#property indicator_label7 "CHF"
#property indicator_label8 "JPY"
//---
#property indicator_level1 0.0
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- input variables
input int ma_period_=20;
input int ma_delta=1;
input bool ShowEUR=true;
input bool ShowGBP=true;
input bool ShowAUD=true;
input bool ShowNZD=true;
input bool ShowUSD=true;
input bool ShowCAD=true;
input bool ShowCHF=true;
input bool ShowJPY=true;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indicator buffers for drawing
double    EURx[], // indexes
          GBPx[],
          AUDx[],
          NZDx[],
          USDx[],
          CADx[],
          CHFx[],
          JPYx[];

//--- currency rates for calculation
double EUR,GBP,AUD,NZD,USD,CAD,CHF,JPY,A1,A2,A3,A4,A5,A6,A7;

//--- Currency names and colors
string Currencies[]= {"EUR","GBP","AUD","NZD","USD","CAD","CHF","JPY"};
int Colors[]= {indicator_color1, indicator_color2, indicator_color3, indicator_color4,
               indicator_color5, indicator_color6, indicator_color7, indicator_color8
              };

//--- Class of the "Moving Average" indicator
#include <Indicators\Trend.mqh>
CiMA ma[28];
//---
string symbols[28] =
  {
   "AUDCAD","AUDCHF","AUDJPY","AUDNZD","AUDUSD","CADCHF","CADJPY",
   "CHFJPY","EURAUD","EURCAD","EURCHF","EURGBP","EURJPY","EURNZD",
   "EURUSD","GBPAUD","GBPCAD","GBPCHF","GBPJPY","GBPNZD","GBPUSD",
   "NZDCAD","NZDCHF","NZDJPY","NZDUSD","USDCAD","USDCHF","USDJPY"
  };
#define AUDCAD 0
#define AUDCHF 1
#define AUDJPY 2
#define AUDNZD 3
#define AUDUSD 4
#define CADCHF 5
#define CADJPY 6
#define CHFJPY 7
#define EURAUD 8
#define EURCAD 9
#define EURCHF 10
#define EURGBP 11
#define EURJPY 12
#define EURNZD 13
#define EURUSD 14
#define GBPAUD 15
#define GBPCAD 16
#define GBPCHF 17
#define GBPJPY 18
#define GBPNZD 19
#define GBPUSD 20
#define NZDCAD 21
#define NZDCHF 22
#define NZDJPY 23
#define NZDUSD 24
#define USDCAD 26
#define USDCHF 26
#define USDJPY 27
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- set name to be displayed
   string ShortName="Currency Strength Index CSI("+(string)ma_period_+"/"+(string)ma_delta+") >>";
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,ShortName);

//--- assignment of array to indicator buffer
   SetIndexBuffer(0,EURx,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,GBPx,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,AUDx,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,NZDx,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(4,USDx,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(5,CADx,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(6,CHFx,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(7,JPYx,INDICATOR_DATA);

//--- set up indicator buffers
   for(int i=0; i < ArraySize(Currencies); i++)
     {
      PlotIndexSetInteger(i,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_LINE);
      PlotIndexSetInteger(i,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,STYLE_SOLID);
      PlotIndexSetInteger(i,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,1);
      PlotIndexSetDouble(i,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
      PlotIndexSetString(i,PLOT_LABEL,Currencies[i]);
     }

//--- set AsSeries
   ArraySetAsSeries(EURx,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(GBPx,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(AUDx,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(NZDx,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(USDx,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(CADx,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(CHFx,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(JPYx,true);

//---
   if(!CreateLabels())
      //--- the indicator is stopped early
      return(INIT_FAILED);

   if(!CreateHandles())
      //--- the indicator is stopped early
      return(INIT_FAILED);

//--- normal initialization of the indicator
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custor indicator deinitialization function                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- delete all objects we created
   ObjectsDeleteAll(0,"obj_csi_");
  }
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create all text labels (colored names of the displayed currencies)|
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreateLabels()
  {
//--- start of X and Y coordinates
   int x=4;
   int y=16;

//--- create all labels
   for(int i=0; i < ArraySize(Currencies); i++)
     {
      if(!LabelCreate(Currencies[i], ChartWindowFind(), x, y, Colors[i]))
         return(false);
      x += 30;
     }
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a single descriptive object at the given coordinates      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool LabelCreate(string currency, int sub_window, int x, int y, int clr)
  {
   const string name="obj_csi_"+currency;
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- create a text label
   if(!ObjectCreate(0,name,OBJ_LABEL,sub_window,0,0))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to create text label! Error code=",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
   ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
   ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,currency);
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create handles of the moving average indicators                   |
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreateHandles()
  {
//--- symbol suffix of the current chart symbol
   string SymbolSuffix=StringSubstr(Symbol(),6,StringLen(Symbol())-6);

//--- create handles of the indicator
   for(int i=0; i < ArraySize(symbols); i++)
     {
      string symbol=symbols[i]+SymbolSuffix;
      //---
      if(!CheckMarketWatch(symbol))
        {
         //--- if symbol is not in the market watch
         return(false);
        }
      //---
      if(!ma[i].Create(symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,ma_period_,0,MODE_LWMA,PRICE_CLOSE))
        {
         //--- if the handle is not created
         Print(__FUNCTION__,
               ": failed to create handle of iMA indicator for symbol ",symbol);
         return(false);
        }
     }
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Checks if symbol is selected in the MarketWatch                  |
//| and adds symbol to the MarketWatch, if necessary                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CheckMarketWatch(string symbol)
  {
//--- check if symbol is selected in the MarketWatch
   if(!SymbolInfoInteger(symbol,SYMBOL_SELECT))
     {
      if(GetLastError()==ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL)
        {
         printf(__FUNCTION__+": Unknown symbol '%s'",symbol);
         return(false);
        }
      if(!SymbolSelect(symbol,true))
        {
         printf(__FUNCTION__+": Error adding symbol %d",GetLastError());
         return(false);
        }
     }
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//--- the necessary amount of data to be calculated
   int limit=rates_total;
//---
   for(int i=0; i < ArraySize(ma); i++)
     {
      //--- check if all data is calculated
      if(ma[i].BarsCalculated()<0)
        {
         Print(__FUNCTION__+": ",symbols[i]," not ready.");
         return(0);
        }
      //--- update the ma indicator data
      ma[i].Refresh();

      //--- the amount of calculated data for the ma indicator
      limit=(int)MathMin(limit,ma[i].BarsCalculated());
     }

//--- checking for the first start of the indicator calculation
   if(prev_calculated>rates_total || prev_calculated<=0)
     {
      limit=limit-ma_delta;
     }
   else
      limit=rates_total-prev_calculated+1;

//--- 
//--- https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/83
//--- http://fxcorrelator.wixsite.com/nvp100
   for(int i=0; i<limit; i++)
     {
      if(ShowEUR)
        {
         A1=ma[EURGBP].Main(i)/ma[EURGBP].Main(i+ma_delta);  //EURGBP
         A2=ma[EURAUD].Main(i)/ma[EURAUD].Main(i+ma_delta);  //EURAUD
         A3=ma[EURNZD].Main(i)/ma[EURNZD].Main(i+ma_delta);  //EURNZD
         A4=ma[EURUSD].Main(i)/ma[EURUSD].Main(i+ma_delta);  //EURUSD
         A5=ma[EURCAD].Main(i)/ma[EURCAD].Main(i+ma_delta);  //EURCAD
         A6=ma[EURCHF].Main(i)/ma[EURCHF].Main(i+ma_delta);  //EURCHF
         A7=ma[EURJPY].Main(i)/ma[EURJPY].Main(i+ma_delta);  //EURJPY
         EUR=(A1*A2*A3*A4*A5*A6*A7)-1;

         EURx[i]=EUR;
        }

      if(ShowGBP)
        {
         A1=ma[EURGBP].Main(i)/ma[EURGBP].Main(i+ma_delta);  //EURGBP*
         A2=ma[GBPAUD].Main(i)/ma[GBPAUD].Main(i+ma_delta);  //GBPAUD
         A3=ma[GBPNZD].Main(i)/ma[GBPNZD].Main(i+ma_delta);  //GBPNZD
         A4=ma[GBPUSD].Main(i)/ma[GBPUSD].Main(i+ma_delta);  //GBPUSD
         A5=ma[GBPCAD].Main(i)/ma[GBPCAD].Main(i+ma_delta);  //GBPCAD
         A6=ma[GBPCHF].Main(i)/ma[GBPCHF].Main(i+ma_delta);  //GBPCHF
         A7=ma[GBPJPY].Main(i)/ma[GBPJPY].Main(i+ma_delta);  //GBPJPY
         GBP=(1/A1*A2*A3*A4*A5*A6*A7)-1;

         GBPx[i]=GBP;
        }

      if(ShowAUD)
        {
         A1=ma[EURAUD].Main(i)/ma[EURAUD].Main(i+ma_delta);  //EURAUD*
         A2=ma[GBPAUD].Main(i)/ma[GBPAUD].Main(i+ma_delta);  //GBPAUD*
         A3=ma[AUDNZD].Main(i)/ma[AUDNZD].Main(i+ma_delta);  //AUDNZD
         A4=ma[AUDUSD].Main(i)/ma[AUDUSD].Main(i+ma_delta);  //AUDUSD
         A5=ma[AUDCAD].Main(i)/ma[AUDCAD].Main(i+ma_delta);  //AUDCAD
         A6=ma[AUDCHF].Main(i)/ma[AUDCHF].Main(i+ma_delta);  //AUDCHF
         A7=ma[AUDJPY].Main(i)/ma[AUDJPY].Main(i+ma_delta);  //AUDJPY
         AUD=(1/A1*1/A2*A3*A4*A5*A6*A7)-1;

         AUDx[i]=AUD;
        }

      if(ShowNZD)
        {
         A1=ma[EURNZD].Main(i)/ma[EURNZD].Main(i+ma_delta);  //EURNZD*
         A2=ma[GBPNZD].Main(i)/ma[GBPNZD].Main(i+ma_delta);  //GBPNZD*
         A3=ma[AUDNZD].Main(i)/ma[AUDNZD].Main(i+ma_delta);  //AUDNZD*
         A4=ma[NZDUSD].Main(i)/ma[NZDUSD].Main(i+ma_delta);  //NZDUSD
         A5=ma[NZDCAD].Main(i)/ma[NZDCAD].Main(i+ma_delta);  //NZDCAD
         A6=ma[NZDCHF].Main(i)/ma[NZDCHF].Main(i+ma_delta);  //NZDCHF
         A7=ma[NZDJPY].Main(i)/ma[NZDJPY].Main(i+ma_delta);  //NZDJPY
         NZD=(1/A1*1/A2*1/A3*A4*A5*A6*A7)-1;

         NZDx[i]=NZD;
        }

      if(ShowUSD)
        {
         A1=ma[EURUSD].Main(i)/ma[EURUSD].Main(i+ma_delta);  //EURUSD*
         A2=ma[GBPUSD].Main(i)/ma[GBPUSD].Main(i+ma_delta);  //GBPUSD*
         A3=ma[AUDUSD].Main(i)/ma[AUDUSD].Main(i+ma_delta);  //AUDUSD*
         A4=ma[NZDUSD].Main(i)/ma[NZDUSD].Main(i+ma_delta);  //NZDUSD*
         A5=ma[USDCAD].Main(i)/ma[USDCAD].Main(i+ma_delta);  //USDCAD
         A6=ma[USDCHF].Main(i)/ma[USDCHF].Main(i+ma_delta);  //USDCHF
         A7=ma[USDJPY].Main(i)/ma[USDJPY].Main(i+ma_delta);  //USDJPY
         USD=(1/A1*1/A2*1/A3*1/A4*A5*A6*A7)-1;

         USDx[i]=USD;
        }

      if(ShowCAD)
        {
         A1=ma[EURCAD].Main(i)/ma[EURCAD].Main(i+ma_delta);  //EURCAD*
         A2=ma[GBPCAD].Main(i)/ma[GBPCAD].Main(i+ma_delta);  //GBPCAD*
         A3=ma[AUDCAD].Main(i)/ma[AUDCAD].Main(i+ma_delta);  //AUDCAD*
         A4=ma[NZDCAD].Main(i)/ma[NZDCAD].Main(i+ma_delta);  //NZDCAD*
         A5=ma[USDCAD].Main(i)/ma[USDCAD].Main(i+ma_delta);  //USDCAD*
         A6=ma[CADCHF].Main(i)/ma[CADCHF].Main(i+ma_delta);  //CADCHF
         A7=ma[CADJPY].Main(i)/ma[CADJPY].Main(i+ma_delta);  //CADJPY
         CAD=(1/A1*1/A2*1/A3*1/A4*1/A5*A6*A7)-1;

         CADx[i]=CAD;
        }

      if(ShowCHF)
        {
         A1=ma[EURCHF].Main(i)/ma[EURCHF].Main(i+ma_delta);  //EURCHF*
         A2=ma[GBPCHF].Main(i)/ma[GBPCHF].Main(i+ma_delta);  //GBPCHF*
         A3=ma[AUDCHF].Main(i)/ma[AUDCHF].Main(i+ma_delta);  //AUDCHF*
         A4=ma[NZDCHF].Main(i)/ma[NZDCHF].Main(i+ma_delta);  //NZDCHF*
         A5=ma[USDCHF].Main(i)/ma[USDCHF].Main(i+ma_delta);  //USDCHF*
         A6=ma[CADCHF].Main(i)/ma[CADCHF].Main(i+ma_delta);  //CADCHF*
         A7=ma[CHFJPY].Main(i)/ma[CHFJPY].Main(i+ma_delta);  //CHFJPY
         CHF=(1/A1*1/A2*1/A3*1/A4*1/A5*1/A6*A7)-1;

         CHFx[i]=CHF;
        }

      if(ShowJPY)
        {
         A1=ma[EURJPY].Main(i)/ma[EURJPY].Main(i+ma_delta);  //EURJPY*
         A2=ma[GBPJPY].Main(i)/ma[GBPJPY].Main(i+ma_delta);  //GBPJPY*
         A3=ma[AUDJPY].Main(i)/ma[AUDJPY].Main(i+ma_delta);  //AUDJPY*
         A4=ma[NZDJPY].Main(i)/ma[NZDJPY].Main(i+ma_delta);  //NZDJPY*
         A5=ma[USDJPY].Main(i)/ma[USDJPY].Main(i+ma_delta);  //USDJPY*
         A6=ma[CADJPY].Main(i)/ma[CADJPY].Main(i+ma_delta);  //CADJPY*
         A7=ma[CHFJPY].Main(i)/ma[CHFJPY].Main(i+ma_delta);  //CHFJPY*
         JPY=(1/A1*1/A2*1/A3*1/A4*1/A5*1/A6*1/A7)-1;

         JPYx[i]=JPY;
        }
     }
//--- return the prev_calculated value for the next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
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