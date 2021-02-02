calling i custom buffers

New comment
 

hi guys, i have a question, i normaly use "iCustom(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, "majorkiller peak (1)", 15, 500, 0, 0, false, false, false, false, false, false, false, false, 25, 1, i) != EMPTY_VALUE > 25" but always run into a problem, when all buffer have a value like in the picture. is there a better way to call a buffer value, when all buffers show a value?



Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Named Constants / Other Constants
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Named Constants / Other Constants
  • www.mql5.com
Other Constants - Named Constants - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 
i normaly use "aValue != EMPTY_VALUE > 25"

False is zero and True is one. Both will never be above 25. Bogus. 

if( 3 < 2 < 1 )
if( false < 1 )
if(     0 < 1 )
if(     true  )
 
if( 3 > 2 > 1 )
iftrue > 1 )
if(     1 > 1 )
if(     false )

 
William Roeder:

False is zero and True is one. Both will never be above 25. Bogus.

cool, i will try that, still need training wheels. i was trying to get an arrow when one of the buffers line spikes over 25.

New comment