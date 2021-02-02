calling i custom buffers
i normaly use "aValue != EMPTY_VALUE > 25"
False is zero and True is one. Both will never be above 25. Bogus.
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if( 3 < 2 < 1 ) if( false < 1 ) if( 0 < 1 ) if( true )
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if( 3 > 2 > 1 ) if( true > 1 ) if( 1 > 1 ) if( false )
William Roeder:
False is zero and True is one. Both will never be above 25. Bogus.
cool, i will try that, still need training wheels. i was trying to get an arrow when one of the buffers line spikes over 25.
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hi guys, i have a question, i normaly use "iCustom(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, "majorkiller peak (1)", 15, 500, 0, 0, false, false, false, false, false, false, false, false, 25, 1, i) != EMPTY_VALUE > 25" but always run into a problem, when all buffer have a value like in the picture. is there a better way to call a buffer value, when all buffers show a value?