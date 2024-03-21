Efficient Trading System - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Always same discussions.
Newbies unfortunately don't know, because they cannot know. That's normal.
Without learning standard chart analysis, then knowing what news / eco. calendar happenings are important, you won't make it.
Learn the basics, on internet or via books. You will find some good ones.
Then count your money, start with low balance.
I think one needs 3 months to half year, to really Just know, if he is made for this - or not.
Better start learning some technical analysis and strategies, or code your own EAs and backtest its efficiency and effectiveness.
We can't say a strategy is efficient without data that supported that statement.
It must also be said that backtests are no guarantee of the future. As the past is no guarantee of the future.
But you definitely need it to provide you with useful data to understand how to improve.
And as already mentioned, trading is not for everyone, and they understand it after a few months in the field.
Good afternoon, could anyone recommend me where I find en efficient trading system, or a platform that provides graphic proof of the efficiency. Any suggestions?
I generally operate intraday or with short to medium time trades.
Thank you
Efficient by what? Win rates? Probability? Gains? There's so much factor regarding efficient. But in my point of view, a good system is when you make yearly based profit. So daily, weekly, or monthly drawdown is predicted if you backtested the strategy. But as long as the yearly is good. Then it worth to try.
Good afternoon, could anyone recommend me where I find en efficient trading system, or a platform that provides graphic proof of the efficiency. Any suggestions?
I generally operate intraday or with short to medium time trades.
Thank you
In the Metatrader platform You can back test and optimize any trading system to asses any relevant metric.
Good afternoon, could anyone recommend me where I find en efficient trading system, or a platform that provides graphic proof of the efficiency. Any suggestions?
I generally operate intraday or with short to medium time trades.
Thank you
Good afternoon