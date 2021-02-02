Requotes in Backtest. How to solve them?

Hi,

I am getting requotes in backtest when backtesting from 2019, getting the EA into some trouble for making the right actions.

I have tried m.symbol.RefreshRates but it makes no difference, even before closing each order.

I do not think in real it would give a requote having a refresh just before closing the trade, it looks a bit absurd to me. 

How can I solve that issue?


Thanks in advance. Good help is always appreciated.



Typically, users make these mistakes:

  • initially set a very small value of the "Slippage" parameter
  • do not update quotes
 
Scaaaary... my Slippage was at 300.

I just changed broker. I was testing with MetaQuotes Demo account. I guess it works like a 'market maker'. It is not giving me any requotes any more on STP or ECN. 

 

Who could ever trust such BT? 69 days without ticks... 


  Ticks Backtest

