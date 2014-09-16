StopLoss greater than actual price on open BUY position
Try with Show Ask line.
oddpip:Is was buy position.
Try with Show Ask line.
Add a CloseOrder if Price < StopLoss.
tenlau:That's weird, I suggest you to ask explanation to your broker and to report this to ServiceDesk.
Hello,
I am in front of an abnormal situation. As you can see from attached pictures I run an EA. It opens a position at 1.29604 with a StopLoss at 1.29574. Till now everything OK.
After that it starts to modify position StopLoss according to my code. The question is why position is not closed when SL is reached. As you see in picture actual price is less than SL and position is still opened.
How could it be possible? What is the explanation? Does anyone confronted with such behavior ?
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Hello,
I am in front of an abnormal situation. As you can see from attached pictures I run an EA. It opens a position at 1.29604 with a StopLoss at 1.29574. Till now everything OK.
After that it starts to modify position StopLoss according to my code. The question is why position is not closed when SL is reached. As you see in picture actual price is less than SL and position is still opened.
How could it be possible? What is the explanation? Does anyone confronted with such behavior ?