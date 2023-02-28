help understanding how to remove minmax/close from appdialog

New comment
[Deleted]  

Hi all,

I'm trying to learn more about appdialog boxes.  The final thing I wanted to learn was how to remove the MinMax and Close buttons from the top right hand corner. Shown in the image:

MinMax/Close

So far I'm struggling big time with how to exactly remove them.  I would input some code, but I don't really have any.  I think it has something to do with AppName.ControlsTotal(), but I don't know how to delete or destroy them.

If anyone would be kind enough to help.  Even if it is just getting me starting I would be grateful. 

 
ctrading :

Olá a todos,

Estou tentando aprender mais sobre as caixas de diálogo do aplicativo. A última coisa que eu queria aprender era como removedor dos botões MinMax e Close do canto superior direito. Mostrado na imagem:


Até agora, estou lutando muito para saber como removê-los exatamente. Eu inseriria algum código, mas realmente não tenho nenhum. Acho que tem algo a ver com AppName.ControlsTotal(), mas não sei como excluí-los ou destruí-los.

Se alguém tiver uma gentileza de ajudar. Mesmo que seja apenas para começar, ficaria grato. 



   CAppDialog m_PanelIndicator;

   m_PanelIndicator.Control(3).Hide();  //Botão Fechar

   m_PanelIndicator.Control(5).Hide();  //Botão Minimizar

ou

   m_PanelIndicator.Control(3).Destroy(); //Botão Close

   m_PanelIndicator.Control(5).Destroy(); //Botão Minimizar

New comment