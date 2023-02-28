help understanding how to remove minmax/close from appdialog
Olá a todos,
Estou tentando aprender mais sobre as caixas de diálogo do aplicativo. A última coisa que eu queria aprender era como removedor dos botões MinMax e Close do canto superior direito. Mostrado na imagem:
Até agora, estou lutando muito para saber como removê-los exatamente. Eu inseriria algum código, mas realmente não tenho nenhum. Acho que tem algo a ver com AppName.ControlsTotal(), mas não sei como excluí-los ou destruí-los.
Se alguém tiver uma gentileza de ajudar. Mesmo que seja apenas para começar, ficaria grato.
CAppDialog m_PanelIndicator;
m_PanelIndicator.Control(3).Hide(); //Botão Fechar
m_PanelIndicator.Control(5).Hide(); //Botão Minimizar
ou
m_PanelIndicator.Control(3).Destroy(); //Botão Close
m_PanelIndicator.Control(5).Destroy(); //Botão Minimizar
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi all,
I'm trying to learn more about appdialog boxes. The final thing I wanted to learn was how to remove the MinMax and Close buttons from the top right hand corner. Shown in the image:
So far I'm struggling big time with how to exactly remove them. I would input some code, but I don't really have any. I think it has something to do with AppName.ControlsTotal(), but I don't know how to delete or destroy them.
If anyone would be kind enough to help. Even if it is just getting me starting I would be grateful.