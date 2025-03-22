MT5 terminal - network access point
m1213 :Hello. Did you fix it? I have the same problem. Please help me if you fixed it. Thank you.
Nguyên nhân có thể là gì?
Ông
CHÀO,
Thiết bị cuối cùng của tôi thường xuyên chuyển sang chế độ "quét mạng để tìm điểm truy cập" rồi tự động chọn điểm có tốc độ ping chậm (thứ 3 hoặc thứ 4 trong danh sách)!!
Tôi cứ chọn điểm truy cập nhanh nhất nhưng sau một lúc thì thiết bị đầu cuối lại trở về điểm chậm nhất!!!
Có vẻ như đây là một tính năng hữu ích nhưng bằng cách nào đó nó lại gây ra tác dụng ngược.
Nguyên nhân có thể là gì?
Cảm ơn,
Ông
The quality of an access point do not depends on the the ping time only.
I really doubt that few milliseconds of differences can make any difference in 99,9% of cases/strategies.
Slippages and delay in execution at broker-side are usually higher than the ping time.
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Hi,
My terminal regularly goes into "scanning network for access points" mode and then auto selects one with slow ping (3rd or 4th in the list)!!
I keep selecting the fastest access point and after a while the terminal goes back to the slowest!!!
Seems a helpful feature but somehow it does the opposite thing.
What could be the reason?
Thanks,
M.