Scripts: The Breakout Strength Meter for strongest breakouts - MT4

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The Breakout Strength Meter for strongest breakouts - MT4:

The breakout strength meter is a trading tool that is used to identify which currencies are the strongest to breakout, and which currencies are the weakest to breakout

The Breakout Strength Meter for strongest breakouts - MT4

Author: Rodi Chamii

 

thanks for your share 

new idea.....thanks

 
Excellent. Thank you sir. 
Haven't tried it yet, but it sounds like what I've been looking for. 

All best. 
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Dr Waleed Mahdy:

thanks for your share 

new idea.....thanks

@Dr Waleed Mahdy you are welcome !!!

I will be working on new ideas !

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Dariusz Andrzej Lach:
Excellent. Thank you sir. 
Haven't tried it yet, but it sounds like what I've been looking for. 

All best. 

@Dariusz Andrzej Lach thanks for the comment

Hopefully it will be useful

Enjoy

 

Hai,


IT is not loading in Chart

i dont have any suffix in my pair

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Rajesh Rj:

Hai,


IT is not loading in Chart

i dont have any suffix in my pair

@Rajesh Rj Hey

thanks for showing interest in my trading tools.

Watch the video tutorial it has all the details in it
 

Thank you for sharing this script. 


Can this be modified into an indicator where it then constantly monitors the changes of strength and weakness since the markets change continuously?


Eric

 
Rodi, I have compiled and loaded your tool so that I can give it a try. The first thing I notice is that the tool is floating over my charts, so that some parts of some of the charts are obscured. Is there a way to dock it at the side or bottom of the window? Also, the manimum size of the floating tool is pretty big. Regardless, it looks like a great tool - thanks for sharing!
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EricForex:

Thank you for sharing this script. 


Can this be modified into an indicator where it then constantly monitors the changes of strength and weakness since the markets change continuously?


Eric

Hi @EricForex thanks for your comment

Concerning your request I will be for sure converting it into an indictor, but first I am working on another strength meter which is the currency strength meter

Meanwhile, you can use the script for position trading in which you run it on the weekly chart

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megghegg:
Rodi, I have compiled and loaded your tool so that I can give it a try. The first thing I notice is that the tool is floating over my charts, so that some parts of some of the charts are obscured. Is there a way to dock it at the side or bottom of the window? Also, the manimum size of the floating tool is pretty big. Regardless, it looks like a great tool - thanks for sharing!

Hi @megghegg thanks for showing interest in this trading tool

concerning your question, I urge to watch the tutorial that I've shared in the description of this tool.

Once you run the trading tool for the first time, you should know that when it opens a new chart, it tries to get the data. When the charts are obscured, it means it didn't find any data yet and it is trying to download these data; so it might take some time.

So, I suggest to rerun the script more than once at the beginning to download all the historical data of all the charts.

Keep up the good work

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