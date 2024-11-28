Forex data in Python delayed by 2 hours
I tried to change my local timezone but that did not seem to work. What eventually worked for me was using the copy_rates_from_pos(). With 0 as start_pos you can get current data that seems correct!
Documentation on MQL5: Python Integration / copy_rates_from_pos
- www.mql5.com
Get bars from the MetaTrader 5 terminal starting from the specified index. Parameters symbol [in] Financial instrument name, for example...
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I integrated Python perfectly with Metatrader 5.
At my Brazilian broker everything works fine, without delay.
I tested it at Forex brokerages ICMarkets, Activ and XM and it doesn't work well. All have a delay of 2 hours (120 minutes). I've done several tests and researches and I can't solve it.
I contacted the ICMarkets chat and they don't support it. I asked if this is on purpose and they said no.
Someone knows how to solve this problem. Because I run out of data for the past 2 hours.
I took the images on a Sunday, in the first hour of EURUSD's opening, as you can see the data obtained by Python is from last Friday. But as a rule the delay is 2 hours.
Follow the code below for testing:
from datetime import datetime
import MetaTrader5 as mt5
# estabelecemos a conexão ao MetaTrader 5
if not mt5.initialize():
print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())
quit()
data = mt5.copy_rates_from('EURUSD', mt5.TIMEFRAME_M1, datetime.today(), 10)
mt5.shutdown()
# a partir dos dados recebidos criamos o DataFrame
rates_frame = pd.DataFrame(data)
# convertemos o tempo em segundos no formato datetime
rates_frame['time']=pd.to_datetime(rates_frame['time'], unit='s')
rates_frame