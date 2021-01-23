Does anyone know what this particular error looks like?

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I posted my EA on the market but got the following error messa ge. I can't know exactly what error to fix. Does anyone like me? 


 

There is one article which every seller on the market should read: it is about validation of the Market products - 

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The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market

Why products are checked before they are published in the Market 

Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks, as a small error in the expert or indicator logic can cause losses on the trading account. That is why we have developed a series of basic checks to ensure the required quality level of the Market products.

If any errors are identified by the Market moderators in the process of checking your product, you will have to fix all of them. This article considers the most frequent errors made by developers in their trading robots and technical indicators. We also recommend reading the following articles: 

 
Sergey Golubev:

There is one article which every seller on the market should read: it is about validation of the Market products - 

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The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market

thanks for the replies but the problem I have is that it doesn't notify me of any particular errors so I can correct it.

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