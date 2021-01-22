VPS

New comment
 
I activated a  VPS from metatrader for an AVA Trade account.

can I change the VPS for another account?

if YES, how do I proceed



thanks

 
Dominic91:
I activated a  VPS from metatrader for an AVA Trade account.

can I change the VPS for another account?

if YES, how do I proceed



thanks

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


 
Eleni Anna Branou:

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


its also posible to change to a mt4 account?
 
Dominic91:
its also posible to change to a mt4 account?
Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service:
Only MetaTrader 4 Virtual terminals are available for MetaTrader 4 accounts, while only MetaTrader 5 Virtual terminals are available for MetaTrader 5 accounts.
Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service
Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service
  • www.mql5.com
The page contains the rules of using the Virtual Hosting service (Virtual Hosting Cloud): general provisions, virtual hosting rental conditions, payment terms, as well as violations entailing termination of service.
New comment