ea finished with backtest´s

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Hey there i finsihed one of my ea´s and this is the result:



Time: 8 months ; Lot: 2.

It works "only" on EURUSD (1h and 30min).

What is your opinion?

Greetings!

 
nikoscher:

Hey there i finsihed one of my ea´s and this is the result:



Time: 8 months ; Lot: 2.

It works "only" on EURUSD (1h and 30min).

What is your opinion?

Greetings!

woow... great. nice work. But i will advise you post these stuffs on your wall, not here please

btw good luck 

 
In my opinion 8 months is too short for bactest. If it were 8 months of actual trading it would have been good but you could run it on a demo account for six months and see how it fares. Good start though.
 

@tonny, you are absolutely right, but on my metatrader4 i cant test for more than 12 months, here is EURUSD 30min 2Lot´s 15.October 2013 - 30.August 2014:

I cant test for more :/ not sure why, but i´m gonna develop this, when i´ll have some time, thx

 

does anybody know a good way to sell the complete software?

btw, is this possible?

greetings!

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