ea finished with backtest´s
nikoscher:
It works "only" on EURUSD (1h and 30min).
What is your opinion?
Greetings!
Hey there i finsihed one of my ea´s and this is the result:
Time: 8 months ; Lot: 2.
It works "only" on EURUSD (1h and 30min).
What is your opinion?
Greetings!
woow... great. nice work. But i will advise you post these stuffs on your wall, not here please
btw good luck
In my opinion 8 months is too short for bactest. If it were 8 months of actual trading it would have been good but you could run it on a demo account for six months and see how it fares. Good start though.
@tonny, you are absolutely right, but on my metatrader4 i cant test for more than 12 months, here is EURUSD 30min 2Lot´s 15.October 2013 - 30.August 2014:
I cant test for more :/ not sure why, but i´m gonna develop this, when i´ll have some time, thx
does anybody know a good way to sell the complete software?
btw, is this possible?
greetings!
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hey there i finsihed one of my ea´s and this is the result:
Time: 8 months ; Lot: 2.
It works "only" on EURUSD (1h and 30min).
What is your opinion?
Greetings!