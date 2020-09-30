Invert Signal Trade

New comment
 

Hi

If I subscribe to a signal and the trader makers a BUY trade, is it possible to change the settings such that it will make a SELL trade on my MT4 ?

Thanks

 
Anamorphic:

Hi

If I subscribe to a signal and the trader makers a BUY trade, is it possible to change the settings such that it will make a SELL trade on my MT4 ?

Thanks

No. Subscribing to a signal mean you agree to follow its strategy.
 
Can I subscribe to a signal and only receive notifications that they have opened a trade and set it manually myself if I want to ?
 
Anamorphic:
Can I subscribe to a signal and only receive notifications that they have opened a trade and set it manually myself if I want to ?
No, when subscribed, a signal send the trades.
 
Anamorphic:

Hi

If I subscribe to a signal and the trader makers a BUY trade, is it possible to change the settings such that it will make a SELL trade on my MT4 ?

Thanks

 

yes  you can  actefy or desacted your syste  and  when it  be suscribe  for  a new

and it is  work only with one platform

ad  miltibe account evrey account  by a computer

thanks

 

Guys you cant ,...

It is like (but very simular ) a pamm account. Your accoutn will do what he/she will does. No way to influence it.

 
Can i change the indicator signal,if buy to sell or sell to buy ,by custom indictor

 
I have created a trading signal but now I want to delete it and create a new one. How do I do that?
 
Kresna Audia:
I have created a trading signal but now I want to delete it and create a new one. How do I do that?

https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_provider

How to Become a Signal Provider - Trading Signals and Copy Trading - MetaTrader 5 Help
How to Become a Signal Provider - Trading Signals and Copy Trading - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
Signal Provider is a trader who grants access to the data on his or her trading operations allowing other traders to copy them on their own trading accounts. Signals can be provided either for free or on a commercial basis. Registration as a Seller # Prior to registration, you should confirm your consent to the processing of your personal data...
New comment