Invert Signal Trade
Anamorphic:No. Subscribing to a signal mean you agree to follow its strategy.
Hi
If I subscribe to a signal and the trader makers a BUY trade, is it possible to change the settings such that it will make a SELL trade on my MT4 ?
Thanks
N
Can I subscribe to a signal and only receive notifications that they have opened a trade and set it manually myself if I want to ?
Anamorphic:No, when subscribed, a signal send the trades.
Can I subscribe to a signal and only receive notifications that they have opened a trade and set it manually myself if I want to ?
Can I subscribe to a signal and only receive notifications that they have opened a trade and set it manually myself if I want to ?
Anamorphic:
Hi
If I subscribe to a signal and the trader makers a BUY trade, is it possible to change the settings such that it will make a SELL trade on my MT4 ?
Thanks
N
yes you can actefy or desacted your syste and when it be suscribe for a new
and it is work only with one platform
ad miltibe account evrey account by a computer
thanks
Guys you cant ,...
It is like (but very simular ) a pamm account. Your accoutn will do what he/she will does. No way to influence it.
Can i change the indicator signal,if buy to sell or sell to buy ,by custom indictor
I have created a trading signal but now I want to delete it and create a new one. How do I do that?
Kresna Audia:
I have created a trading signal but now I want to delete it and create a new one. How do I do that?
I have created a trading signal but now I want to delete it and create a new one. How do I do that?
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Hi
If I subscribe to a signal and the trader makers a BUY trade, is it possible to change the settings such that it will make a SELL trade on my MT4 ?
Thanks
N