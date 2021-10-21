Indicators: Corrected moving averages
Thank you, man!
Great!
Which settings have you used for the image about H1 please?
matghid:Default
Great!
Great!
Which settings have you used for the image about H1 please?
I must be missing something, I see only red lines, the code suggests that there should be green lines also?
Haven't had that issue. Please post a pic.
Hi, I was wondering how to most effectively use this indicator in trading. It doesn't look like you can just trade the colour change, especially when the market goes flat. Thanks!
nice indicator I like it, I am getting some nice results testing with it currently, but can anyone advise what the grey dashed line does?
Flashjam:Dashed line is the regular moving average with no correction.
nice indicator I like it, I am getting some nice results testing with it currently, but can anyone advise what the grey dashed line does?
nice indicator I like it, I am getting some nice results testing with it currently, but can anyone advise what the grey dashed line does?
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Corrected moving averages:
Corrected moving averages
Author: Navdeep Singh