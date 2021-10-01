Double, 6 = 6.00000 & 6 = 5.999999
Floating point has infinite number of decimals, it's your not understanding floating point and that some numbers can't be represented exactly. (like 1/10.)
Floating point has infinite number of decimals, it's your not understanding floating point and that some numbers can't be represented exactly. (like 1/10.)
Double-precision floating-point format - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
That habe nothing to do with floating point, that is an mql bug since long time
when i increase a value from 0 to x with a step of 0.1 there is no possibillity to get 5.99999
Really?
#property strict void OnStart() { for(double i=0; i < 9; i += 0.1) Print(i); }
0 13:41:18.557 testscr USDSGD,Daily: initialized
0 13:41:18.580 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 0.0
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 0.1
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 0.2
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 0.3
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 0.4
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 0.5
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 0.6
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 0.7
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 0.7999999999999999
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 0.8999999999999999
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 0.9999999999999999
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 1.1
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 1.2
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 1.3
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 1.4
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 1.5
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 1.6
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 1.7
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 1.8
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 1.900000000000001
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 2.0
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 2.100000000000001
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 2.200000000000001
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 2.300000000000001
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 2.400000000000001
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 2.500000000000001
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 2.600000000000001
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 2.700000000000001
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 2.800000000000001
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 2.900000000000001
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 3.000000000000001
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 3.100000000000001
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 3.200000000000002
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 3.300000000000002
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 3.400000000000002
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 3.500000000000002
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 3.600000000000002
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 3.700000000000002
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 3.800000000000002
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 3.900000000000002
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 4.000000000000002
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 4.100000000000001
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 4.200000000000001
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 4.300000000000001
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 4.4
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 4.5
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 4.6
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 4.699999999999999
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 4.799999999999999
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 4.899999999999999
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 4.999999999999998
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 5.099999999999998
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 5.199999999999998
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 5.299999999999997
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 5.399999999999997
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 5.499999999999996
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 5.599999999999996
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 5.699999999999996
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 5.799999999999995
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 5.899999999999995
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 5.999999999999995
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 6.099999999999994
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 6.199999999999994
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 6.299999999999994
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 6.399999999999993
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 6.499999999999993
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 6.599999999999993
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 6.699999999999992
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 6.799999999999992
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 6.899999999999991
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 6.999999999999991
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 7.099999999999991
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 7.19999999999999
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 7.29999999999999
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 7.39999999999999
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 7.499999999999989
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 7.599999999999989
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 7.699999999999989
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 7.799999999999988
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 7.899999999999988
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 7.999999999999988
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 8.099999999999987
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 8.199999999999987
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 8.299999999999986
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 8.399999999999986
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 8.499999999999986
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 8.599999999999985
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 8.699999999999985
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 8.799999999999985
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 8.899999999999984
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: 8.999999999999984
0 13:41:18.581 testscr USDSGD,Daily: uninit reason 0
0 13:41:18.622 Script testscr USDSGD,Daily: removed
And you think this is correct? Sorry, that is a bug, if you dont see this feel free. But this is wrong
It is reality. 1/10 can not be represented as a double.
It is reality. 1/10 can not be represented as a double.
An you explain why? Its easy, your wrong
An you explain why? Its easy, your wrong
No he's not wrong, William Roeders answear is correct.
I didn't understand it till i had it in my study this week.
This is not a bug of MQL. It's because of how doubles/floats are stored:
have a look here:
https://www.trimble.com/OEM_ReceiverHelp/V4.44/en/FloatingPointDataTypes.html#:~:text=6%20decimal%20digits.-,DOUBLE,of%20the%20exponent%20is%201023.
PS: thanks William for the answear :)
Good evening
I had a little problem recently with the function floor();
I had a value wich I increased with 0.1 everytime I pressed a button. I also used floor() so if the value was like 0.38 it increases just to 0.4 and not to 0.48 the next time I press the button.
But I just couldnt get pass the value 0.5. The original Code:
I adjusted it a little with some printf so I could find the problem: (Outputs in the Comments)
After some reserch i found that the problem was with the double... So that my 6 can be 6.0000 but also 5.99999
both a 6 normally, but for the floor() function it's a huge difference. so floor(6.0000) = 6; but floor(5.99999) = 5.
My Solution was to just ad 0.00001 before use floor().
It's also possible to convert the x into a string and extract everything before the decimals.
I'd like to know how you guys handle this problem. what do you have for solutions?
Because I don't really like mine, but it works for now:D
Have a nice Day