MT5 Tester object moves itself on one side
Omega J Msigwa:
hello
i have been creating simple divergency strategy to my EA that will involve drawing the divergence lines to the main chart and to the indicator window ...using this code
it works perfect on demo Account ..My Aim is to create small trendlines objects that will demostrate divergencies
but it doesn't on the Strategy tester where it just opens one object and then keeps on modifying its end by adding values while the other side keeps sticking to the first primary point
(see image)
i just realized that it does the same on demo account also
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hello
i have been creating simple divergency strategy to my EA that will involve drawing the divergence lines to the main chart and to the indicator window ...using this code
it works perfect on demo Account ..My Aim is to create small trendlines objects that will demostrate divergencies
but it doesn't on the Strategy tester where it just opens one object and then keeps on modifying its end by adding values while the other side keeps sticking to the first primary point
(see image)