That is....Slippage ?
..still not clear...
I would like to say, its spread
you enter a sell order at bid, and the exit is at ask
amando:
I would like to say, its spread
you enter a sell order at bid, and the exit is at ask
Yes, I knew now. The only solution is to have a broker with less possible spread ?
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I've developped an EA that CLOSE one trade at end of candlestick period (2 minutes) if there is one condition in there.
The result of back testing sometimes are giving the following scenario (-3 PIP). What do you think ?
- is it slippage?
- problems of lack of datatabe in metatrade
Not every time happens, but sometimes happen and I really don't understand.
Luca