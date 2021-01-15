That is....Slippage ?

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I've developped an EA that CLOSE one trade at end of candlestick period (2 minutes) if there is one condition in there.

The result of back testing sometimes are giving the following scenario (-3 PIP). What do you think ?

- is it slippage?

- problems of lack of datatabe in metatrade


Not every time happens, but sometimes happen and I really don't understand.

Luca

 
..still not clear...
 

I would like to say, its spread

you enter a sell order at bid, and the exit is at ask

 
amando:

I would like to say, its spread

you enter a sell order at bid, and the exit is at ask

Yes, I knew now. The only solution is to have a broker with less possible spread ?

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